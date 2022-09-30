Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin football great Brian Mullins passes away at the age of 68

Mullins won four All-Ireland senior medals in Dublin colours.

By Fintan O'Toole Friday 30 Sep 2022, 6:20 PM
7 minutes ago 545 Views 3 Comments
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

DUBLIN FOOTBALL GREAT Brian Mullins has passed away at the age of 68 following a recent illness.

Mullins was regarded as one of the greatest midfielders in Gaelic football. He starred on Dublin teams that won All-Ireland senior finals in 1974, 1976, 1977 and 1983.

In addition to those four Sam Maguire successes, he won nine Leinster senior medals, was part of two National League triumphs and won All-Star awards in 1976 and 1977.

At club level Mullins was a hugely influential figure for St Vincent’s as they won Dublin senior championships and also claimed All-Ireland glory in 1976.

He continued to be a central figure in St Vincent’s, steering them recently to the Dublin senior title in 2017, while he also filled the role of Director of Sport at UCD.

brian-mullins-1983 Dublin football great Brian Mullins. Source: ©INPHO

On the inter-county managerial front, Mullins took charge of Derry between 1996 and 1998, as they tasted glory in the league and Ulster senior football championship.

St Vincent’s GAA club this evening paid tribute to Mullins.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Brian Mullins. An absolute colossus in St Vincents. There’s so much to say about the man, and we’re all still processing this. We’ll honour him in the coming days.

“Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam”

brian-mullins-celebrates-at-the-final-whistle Brian Mullins celebrating the 2017 Dublin senior final win. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

