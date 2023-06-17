Second-half goals key for Dublin in win over Carlow to set up clash with Clare

Dublin 2-25

Carlow 0-21

DUBLIN SET UP an All-Ireland hurling quarter-final meeting with Clare next weekend, as they completed their assignment in a competitive encounter away to Carlow this evening.

After being tripped up at this stage in the preliminary quarter-final against Laois in 2019, Dublin were on their guard here with second-half goals from Mark Grogan and Cian O’Sullivan clinching their success.

The teams were level eight times during the opening period before a Marty Kavanagh pointed free edged Carlow in front 0-13 to 0-12 at the interval.

Dublin pounced seven minutes after the interval for their crucial first goal, Mark Grogan scoring to send them 1-15 to 0-14 clear.

Carlow fought back impressively to cut the deficit to two points, 1-18 to 0-19, by the 61st minute, but Dublin outscored them 1-7 to 0-2 in the finale to pull clear.

Cian O’Sullivan’s late goal in injury time clinched success for Micheál Donoghue’s side. The St Brigid’s man scored 1-3 and Grogan fired 1-2, while freetaker Donal Burke nailed eight placed balls. There were also valuable scoring contributions of 0-3 apiece from Chris O’Leary and Danny Sutcliffe.

Marty Kavanagh amassed 0-12 for Carlow, while Chris Nolan hit 0-3 for the Joe McDonagh Cup champions. Carlow’s season now draws to a close, while Dublin advance to face the Banner next weekend.

Scorers for Dublin: Donal Burke 0-8 (0-8f), Cian O’Sullivan 1-3 (0-1f), Mark Grogan 1-2, Chris O’Leary, Danny Sutcliffe 0-3 each; Conor Burke, Fergal Whitely 0-2 each, Darragh Power, Paul Crummey 0-1 each.

Scorers for Carlow: Martin Kavanagh 0-12 (0-11f), Chris Nolan 0-3, James Doyle 0-2, Jack McCullagh, Kevin McDonald, Richard Coady, John Michael Nolan 0-1 each.