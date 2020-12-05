Dublin march into 8th All-Ireland final in 10 years with 15-point win over Cavan

Dublin 1-24

Cavan 0-12

IT’S A SHAME after the excitement they brought to the 2020 football championship that Cavan’s season petered out with a 15-point beating to Dublin tonight.

Dublin encountered few problems in sealing their eighth All-Ireland decider since 2011.

In the year where shocks have been a feature of the competition, they showed no signs of complacency despite coming into the game priced at 1/50 with bookmakers to prevail.

The Sky Blues went through the game with their usual methodical nature, minding possession and patiently waiting for scoring chances to arise. They Cavan little chance to get their dander up in the early stages, racing into a five point lead after 20 minutes and only relenting in the final quarter.

Dublin’s vice-like grip on the Sam Maguire tightened further with only Mayo or Tipperary now in the way of the first six-in-a-row in either hurling or football.

Dessie Farrell stands 70 minutes away from his first senior All-Ireland title as manager and his team have hardly had a glove laid on them so far in this winter championship.

Dean Rock top-scored with a five-point haul, while Brian Fenton, Ciaran Kilkenny and Con O’Callaghan chipped in with four apiece. Robbie McDaid enjoyed his most eye-catching display in the Dublin jersey, scoring 1-2 to end a week where a rumour that Jack McCaffrey had rejoined the panel

Dublin knew coming in it was a game they’d be given little credit for winning. As ever they went about their business with minimal fuss

This was a Cavan side that were six behind Monaghan with ten minutes to go, trailed Antrim at half-time and gave Down a 10-point headstart before they started to play a bit of football.

Though Cavan had eight different scorers, they didn’t possess the attacking punch required to take down such a fearsome side.

Cavan aimed high ball on top of Thomas Galligan at 14 in the second-half but the Dublin full-back line dealt with it comfortably. It should quieten the talk that it’s an area the defending champions are vulnerable.

Tactically, Graham got things fairly spot on in the first-half. Cavan left two men inside and withdrew Thomas Galligan as a third midfielder. They defended the danger zone around the D and had great success in turning Dublin over a handful of times after their attacks stagnated.

But Killian Clarke gave too much room to Dean Rock, who reeled off four from play – two off his left – in the opening 35 minutes.

Robbie McDaid, Ciaran Kilkenny and Brian Fenton all kicked scores after long passages as Dublin patiently probed for scores around the Cavan rearguard.

Killian Brady led the Cavan charge, scoring a fine effort and winning a free for a McKiernan point.

Dublin were fortunate not to lose Jonny Cooper to a black card when he looked guilty of a drag that took down Martin O’Reilly as a dangerous ball came in.

The Breffni men went in at the break 0-12 to 0-7 behind. They were left to rue five wides, including a number of poorly executed strikes.

Dublin were clinical after the restart. Con O’Callaghan hand passed over and then Fenton clipped a stunner from the wing. Paddy Small added the handiest mark he’ll ever score and all of a sudden the Leinster champions were eight clear.

Kilkenny almost added a goal after a backdoor cut move that Dublin have perfected only to see his effort parried over the bar by Martin Reilly of all people.

O’Callaghan finished the game with four and McDaid strode forward to curl over his second of the day from wing-back.

Reilly stroked over two excellent points and James Smith added another in a Breffni purple patch. Philly McMahon scuffed a goal chance but Dublin had the ball in the net a minute later as McDaid palmed a Rock assist into the net.

To keep things interesting Fenton drifted into full-forward and finished off a move in such a manager that he looked like a natural number 14.

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

Cavan lost Thomas Galligan to a second yellow in stoppage-time and Cormac Costello kicked a point to make the most of his successful red card appeal.

Scorers for Dublin: Dean Rock 0-6 (0-2f), Robbie McDaid 1-2, Ciaran Kilkenny (0-1m), Brian Fenton and Con O’Callaghan 0-4 each, Paddy Small 0-2 (0-1m), Cormac Costello 0-1.

Scorers for Cavan: Martin Reilly 0-3, Conor Madden, James Smith and Oisin Kiernan 0-2 each, Gearoid McKiernan (0-1f), Chris Conroy (0-1f) and Thomas Galligan 0-1 each.

Dublin

1. Stephen Cluxton (Parnells)

2. Michael Fitzsimons (Cuala)

3. Davy Byrne (Naomh Olaf)

19. Jonny Cooper (Na Fianna)

4. Eoin Murchan (Na Fianna)

6. John Small (Ballymun Kickhams)

7. Robbie McDaid (Ballyboden St Endas)

8. Brian Fenton (Raheny)

5. James McCarthy (Ballymun Kickhams)

10. Niall Scully (Templeogue Synge Street)

11. Ciarán Kilkenny (Castleknock)

12. Sean Bugler (St Oliver Plunkett’s/ER)

13. Paddy Small (Ballymun Kickhams)

14. Con O’Callaghan (Cuala)

15. Dean Rock (Ballymun Kickhams)

Subs

9. Brian Howard (Raheny) for Bugler (48)

24 Philly McMahon (Ballymun Kickhams) for Cooper (50)

23. Paul Mannion (Kilmacud Crokes) for Small (54)

20. Cormac Costello (Whitehall Colmcilles) for Scully (63)

17. Colm Basquel (Ballyboden St Enda’s) for Rock (70)

Cavan

1. Raymond Galligan (Leacain)

4. Killian Clarke (Searcog)

3. Padraig Faulkner (Dun a Ri)

7. Luke Fortune (Cavan Gaels)

6. Ciaran Brady (Armhach)

12. Oisin Kiernan (Caislean Reathain)

2. Jason McLoughlin (Gaeil Na Sionainne)

11. Gearoid McKiernan (Cavan Gaels)

24. James Smith (Cros ar Loch)

8. Thomas Galligan (Leacain)

9. Killian Brady (Mullach Odhrain)

14. Chris Conroy (An Leamhai)

5. Gerard Smith (An Leamhai)

10. Martin Reilly (Coill an Gharrai)

13. Conor Madden (Loch Gamhna)

Subs:

15. Conor Smith (Coill an Gharrai) for Killian Brady (17)

22. Stephen Murray (Cavan Gaels) for Conroy (35)

17. Niall Murray (Cavan Gaels) for Clarke (45)

26. Conor Brady (Loch Gamhna) for Smith (50)

18. Stephen Smith (Cros ar Loch) for Madden (64)

Referee: Ciaran Branagan (Down)