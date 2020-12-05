We are down to four teams battling it out to win this year’s All-Ireland with hot favourites Dublin meeting Cavan at Croke Park.
There may be no crowd inside Croke Park but the interest in Cavan is massive as they headed up the road earlier today.
Great scenes at Whitegate as our fans wait to salute our players and management on the road to croker. 💙💙💙 #cavanabu #thefutureisblue #bestfansinthecountry #fanwall pic.twitter.com/HDyQRy91ww— Official Cavan GAA (@CavanCoBoardGaa) December 5, 2020
Dublin have made one change to the team that will start against Cavan in the All-Ireland SFC semi-final this evening at Croke Park [throw-in, 5.30pm].
Brian Howard comes in to start at midfield alongside his Raheny club-mate Brian Fenton, while Jonny Cooper makes way.
James McCarthy, who started at midfield in their Leinster final win over Meath, reverts to the half-back line to join John Small and Robbie McDaid.
Dublin squad in full for today's All Ireland Semi Final v Cavan ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/T9bRJmfbDA— DublinGAA (@Dubs_gaa) December 5, 2020
DUBLIN
1. Stephen Cluxton (Parnells)
2. Michael Fitzsimons (Cuala)
3. Davy Byrne (Naomh Olaf)
4. Eoin Murchan (Na Fianna)
5. James McCarthy (Ballymun Kickhams)
6. John Small (Ballymun Kickhams)
7. Robbie McDaid (Ballyboden St Endas)
8. Brian Fenton (Raheny)
9. Brian Howard (Raheny)
10. Niall Scully (Templeogue Synge Street)
11. Ciarán Kilkenny (Castleknock)
12. Sean Bugler (St Oliver Plunkett’s/ER)
13. Paddy Small (Ballymun Kickhams)
14. Con O’Callaghan (Cuala)
15. Dean Rock (Ballymun Kickhams)
HELLO AND WELCOME to our liveblog for today’s All-Ireland Senior Football Championship semi-final between Dublin and Cavan – one side aiming for their sixth final in a row, the other chasing their first appearance in the decider since 1952.
Throw-in is just under 45 minutes away. So pour yourself a cuppa, get the feet up and get ready for this. Can Cavan upset the odds or will Dublin continue their march to yet another final?
