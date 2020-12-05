8 mins ago

Dublin have made one change to the team that will start against Cavan in the All-Ireland SFC semi-final this evening at Croke Park [throw-in, 5.30pm].

Brian Howard comes in to start at midfield alongside his Raheny club-mate Brian Fenton, while Jonny Cooper makes way.

James McCarthy, who started at midfield in their Leinster final win over Meath, reverts to the half-back line to join John Small and Robbie McDaid.

Dublin squad in full for today's All Ireland Semi Final v Cavan ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/T9bRJmfbDA — DublinGAA (@Dubs_gaa) December 5, 2020

DUBLIN

1. Stephen Cluxton (Parnells)

2. Michael Fitzsimons (Cuala)

3. Davy Byrne (Naomh Olaf)

4. Eoin Murchan (Na Fianna)

5. James McCarthy (Ballymun Kickhams)

6. John Small (Ballymun Kickhams)

7. Robbie McDaid (Ballyboden St Endas)

8. Brian Fenton (Raheny)

9. Brian Howard (Raheny)

10. Niall Scully (Templeogue Synge Street)

11. Ciarán Kilkenny (Castleknock)

12. Sean Bugler (St Oliver Plunkett’s/ER)

13. Paddy Small (Ballymun Kickhams)

14. Con O’Callaghan (Cuala)

15. Dean Rock (Ballymun Kickhams)