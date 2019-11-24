This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin's five-in-a-row All-Ireland winners were honoured at Celtic Park yesterday

The eight-in-a-row Scottish champions welcomed several Dublin stars onto the pitch at half time.

By Emma Duffy Sunday 24 Nov 2019, 10:38 AM
DUBLIN’S ALL-IRELAND FIVE-IN-A-ROW achievement was honoured by Celtic FC during their Scottish Premiership win over Livingston yesterday.

The Hoops welcomed several of Jim Gavin’s stars onto the Celtic Park pitch at half-time as the stadium announcer praised the historic achievement.

The Dubs etched their names into GAA history in September after it took a replay to separate themselves and Kerry in the All-Ireland decider — but Dublin prevailed to get their hands on the Sam Maguire Cup for the fifth consecutive year.

Jack McCaffrey, Brian Fenton, Niall Scully and Paddy Andrews were among those who travelled to Glasgow yesterday, where they presented Celtic with a signed Sky Blues jersey to help with the club’s annual Christmas appeal after receiving a warm reception.

Neil Lennon’s side moved three points clear at the top of the table after their comprehensive 4-0 win.

Celtic are eight-in-a-row Scottish champions themselves.

