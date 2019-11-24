Dublin's five-in-a-row All-Ireland winners were honoured at Celtic Park yesterday

DUBLIN’S ALL-IRELAND FIVE-IN-A-ROW achievement was honoured by Celtic FC during their Scottish Premiership win over Livingston yesterday.

The Hoops welcomed several of Jim Gavin’s stars onto the Celtic Park pitch at half-time as the stadium announcer praised the historic achievement.

The Dubs etched their names into GAA history in September after it took a replay to separate themselves and Kerry in the All-Ireland decider — but Dublin prevailed to get their hands on the Sam Maguire Cup for the fifth consecutive year.

Jack McCaffrey, Brian Fenton, Niall Scully and Paddy Andrews were among those who travelled to Glasgow yesterday, where they presented Celtic with a signed Sky Blues jersey to help with the club’s annual Christmas appeal after receiving a warm reception.

Dublin GAA team getting honoured at Celtic Park today for their 5 in a row success 👏 @DubGAAOfficial @CelticFC #GAA #CELLIV pic.twitter.com/W3J0heN9cg — Aisling O'Reilly (@ashoreilly) November 23, 2019

Neil Lennon’s side moved three points clear at the top of the table after their comprehensive 4-0 win.

Celtic are eight-in-a-row Scottish champions themselves.

