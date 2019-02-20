This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Here are the draws for the 2019 Dublin football and hurling championships

The groups are in with a number of exciting ties on the horizon.

By Emma Duffy Wednesday 20 Feb 2019, 10:27 AM
15 minutes ago 322 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4503103

DUBLIN GAA HAVE completed the draws for the 2019 club football and hurling championships.

BeFunky-collage (1) 2018 champions Kilmacud Crokes (football) and Ballyboden St Enda's (hurling).

The groups were announced across each grade last night with some interesting ties in store down the line. 

Reigning football champions Kilmacud Crokes have been pitted against a star-studded Ballymun Kickhams side, St Sylvester’s and Na Fianna in Group 1 while back-to-back 2016 and 2017 winners St Vincent’s will face Castleknock, St Brigid’s and Ballinteer St John’s.

In the hurling equivalent, current champions Ballyboden St Enda’s have been drawn into Group 4 alongside Lucan Sarsfields, Setanta and Whitehall Colmcille.

Meanwhile, 2018 finalists Kilmacud Crokes, who were beaten narrowly in a replay, will get their championship campaign up and running against Na Fianna, Faughs and O’Tooles.

2017 All-Ireland club champions Cuala, who were dumped out in last year’s Dublin semi-final by Anthony Daly’s Kilmacud, will hope for a better 2019 as they square up to St Brigid’s, St Jude’s and Ballinteer St John’s.

The senior 2 and intermediate football group draws were also made, along with the senior B and intermediate hurling.

Fixtures dates, times and venues TBC, as per Dublin GAA.

Senior 1 Football

Group 1 

  • Kilmacud Crokes 
  • Ballymun Kickhams 
  • St Sylvester’s
  • Na Fianna 

Group 2 

  • Ballyboden St Enda’s 
  • Clontarf
  • Lucan Sarsfields
  • Skerries Harps

Group 3 

  • St Jude’s 
  • St Oliver Plunketts Eoghan Ruadh
  • Thomas Davis 
  • Raheny 

Group 4 

  • St Vincent’s
  • St Brigid’s
  • Castleknock
  • Ballinteer St John’s

Senior A Hurling

Group 1 

  • Kilmacud Crokes 
  • Na Fianna 
  • Faughs 
  • O’Tooles

Group 2 

  • Cuala 
  • St Brigid’s 
  • St Jude’s 
  • Ballinteer St John’s

Group 3 

  • St Vincent’s 
  • St Oliver Plunketts Eoghan Ruadh
  • Craobh  Chiarain 
  • Naomh Fionnbarra

Group 4 

  • Ballyboden St Enda’s 
  • Lucan Sarsfields
  • Setanta
  • Whitehall Colmcille 

