Here are the draws for the 2019 Dublin football and hurling championships

DUBLIN GAA HAVE completed the draws for the 2019 club football and hurling championships.
The groups were announced across each grade last night with some interesting ties in store down the line.
Reigning football champions Kilmacud Crokes have been pitted against a star-studded Ballymun Kickhams side, St Sylvester’s and Na Fianna in Group 1 while back-to-back 2016 and 2017 winners St Vincent’s will face Castleknock, St Brigid’s and Ballinteer St John’s.
In the hurling equivalent, current champions Ballyboden St Enda’s have been drawn into Group 4 alongside Lucan Sarsfields, Setanta and Whitehall Colmcille.
Meanwhile, 2018 finalists Kilmacud Crokes, who were beaten narrowly in a replay, will get their championship campaign up and running against Na Fianna, Faughs and O’Tooles.
2017 All-Ireland club champions Cuala, who were dumped out in last year’s Dublin semi-final by Anthony Daly’s Kilmacud, will hope for a better 2019 as they square up to St Brigid’s, St Jude’s and Ballinteer St John’s.
The senior 2 and intermediate football group draws were also made, along with the senior B and intermediate hurling.
Fixtures dates, times and venues TBC, as per Dublin GAA.
Senior 1 Football
Group 1
- Kilmacud Crokes
- Ballymun Kickhams
- St Sylvester’s
- Na Fianna
Group 2
- Ballyboden St Enda’s
- Clontarf
- Lucan Sarsfields
- Skerries Harps
Group 3
- St Jude’s
- St Oliver Plunketts Eoghan Ruadh
- Thomas Davis
- Raheny
Group 4
- St Vincent’s
- St Brigid’s
- Castleknock
- Ballinteer St John’s
Senior A Hurling
Group 1
- Kilmacud Crokes
- Na Fianna
- Faughs
- O’Tooles
Group 2
- Cuala
- St Brigid’s
- St Jude’s
- Ballinteer St John’s
Group 3
- St Vincent’s
- St Oliver Plunketts Eoghan Ruadh
- Craobh Chiarain
- Naomh Fionnbarra
Group 4
- Ballyboden St Enda’s
- Lucan Sarsfields
- Setanta
- Whitehall Colmcille
