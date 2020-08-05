This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Wednesday 5 August, 2020
Five-star reigning champions Ballyboden beat Vins to win clash of Dublin heavyweights

The win propels ‘Boden into the driving seat in Group 3 while Clontarf, Na Fianna and Ballymun Kickhams were among tonight’s other winners.

By Emma Duffy Wednesday 5 Aug 2020, 9:59 PM
Ballyboden St Enda's James Holland is tackled by Diarmuid Connolly of St. Vincent's.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

REIGNING DUBLIN AND Leinster champions Ballyboden St Enda’s were in five-star form this evening, beating 2016 and 2017 champions St Vincent’s by six points.

The mouth-watering Dublin Senior 1 Football Championship Round 2 Group 3 clash finished 5-11 to 1-17, with Anthony Rainbow’s men coming out on top of the heavyweights at Pairc Naomh Uinsionn.

Vincent’s were off colour early on, kicking several uncharacteristic wides before Colm Basquel raised Ballyboden’s first and second green flags of the evening. By half time it was 2-6 to 0-8 with Diarmuid Connolly and Tomás Quinn among the Vins scorers.

Simon Lambert, Donagh McCabe and Tom Hayes hit second-half goals for ‘Boden — who were 10 points up at one stage — while it was Shane Carthy who bagged the late major for the Northsiders.

While both teams enjoyed opening round victories, the win propels Ballyboden very much into the driving seat of the group.

In tonight’s other Group 3 clash, Clontarf — who were narrowly beaten by neighbours Vincent’s in Round 1 and exited at the quarter-final stage last year after losing to ‘Boden — were six-point winners over Whitehall Colmcille.

Jack McCaffrey watched on, as Kevin Lillis, Morgan Walsh and Craig McConnell scored the Clontarf goals.

Meanwhile in group 1, Skerries Harps were 3-7 to 1-10 victors over 2019 finalists Thomas Davis and Ballymun Kickhams ran riot, beating Round Towers Lusk on a scoreline of 3-26 to 1-10.

Three-first half goals had 2017 finalists Ballymun firmly in the driving seat, and they were 3-13 to 0-6 ahead at the break.

In Group 2, 2018 runners up St Jude’s overcame Ballinteer St John’s, and Na Fianna recorded an 11-point win over Lucan Sarsfields on Mobhi Road.

jonny-cooper-tangles-with-harry-ladd Na Fianna’s Jonny Cooper tangles with Harry Ladd of Lucan. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

And in Group 4, Raheny were three-point winners over Castleknock with Brian Fenton and Ciaran Kilkenny among the inter-county stars to go head-to-head, and Kilmacud Crokes had a comprehensive victory over St Oliver Plunketts/Eoghan Rua.

Attention now turns to Round 3 games, which will be played the weekend of 15/16 August.

Elsewhere, in the Dublin Senior 2 Football Championship, there were wins for Templeogue Synge St and Ballyboughal in Group 1, and Parnells and Cuala in Group 2.

Fingal Raves and St Brigid’s came out on top in Group 3, and St Sylvester’s and Trinity Gaels won the Group 4 clashes down for decision. 

And in the Dublin ladies senior championship, Na Fianna recorded a big win over Syls in Group 1, and Clontarf made it two from two against Thomas Davis. In Group 2, Kilmacud Crokes and Ballyboden were victorious. 

RESULTS

Dublin Senior 1 Football Championship Round 2

bGroup 1

Round Towers Lusk 1-10 Ballymun Kickhams 3-26
Skerries Harps 3-7 Thomas Davis 1-10

Group 2

Na Fianna 1-23 Lucan Sarsfields 1-12
Ballinteer St John’s 0-8 St Jude’s 0-14

Group 3

Clontarf 3-12 Whitehall Colmcille 0-15
St Vincent’s 1-17 Ballyboden St Enda’s 5-11

Group 4

Raheny 0-16 Castleknock 1-10
St Oliver Plunketts/Eoghan Rua 3-8 Kilmacud Crokes 3-20.

