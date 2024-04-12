Advertisement
Leinster SFC

Cluxton and Fitzsimons named on bench for Dublin's Leinster quarter-final against Meath

Nine-time All-Ireland winners have yet to feature for the Dubs this year.
14 minutes ago

STEPHEN CLUXTON AND Michael Fitzsimons have been named as substitutes for Dublin’s Leinster quarter-final with Meath on Sunday at Croke Park, throw-in 4.30pm.  

The nine-time All-Ireland winners have yet to feature for Dublin this year, but are in the matchday panel for Sunday’s championship opener. It would not be a shock were either or both to start the game. 

Dublin manager Dessie Farrell this week took the unusual step of naming a full 40-man panel ahead of the start of their Leinster and All-Ireland title defences. 

It confirmed that Cluxton, 42, is back for another championship season following the usual bout of uncertainty during the Allianz football leagues. 

Other highly-decorated players who are confirmed include James McCarthy, Jack McCaffrey, Paul Mannion and Michael Fitzsimons. 

It was felt that after last year there would be a number of retirements after they won Sam Maguire after a two-year gap. Yet the only players that have not returned are Dean Rock – who has retired – and Davy Byrne who is away travelling.

