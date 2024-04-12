Cluxton and Fitzsimons named on bench for Dublin's Leinster quarter-final against Meath

STEPHEN CLUXTON AND Michael Fitzsimons have been named as substitutes for Dublin’s Leinster quarter-final with Meath on Sunday at Croke Park, throw-in 4.30pm.

The nine-time All-Ireland winners have yet to feature for Dublin this year, but are in the matchday panel for Sunday’s championship opener. It would not be a shock were either or both to start the game.

Advertisement

Dessie Farrell has named his Dublin Senior Football team to face Meath in the Leinster Quarter Final at Croke Park on Sunday 👕#UpTheDubs pic.twitter.com/wWYzUdTAUG — Dublin GAA (@DubGAAOfficial) April 12, 2024

Dublin manager Dessie Farrell this week took the unusual step of naming a full 40-man panel ahead of the start of their Leinster and All-Ireland title defences.

It confirmed that Cluxton, 42, is back for another championship season following the usual bout of uncertainty during the Allianz football leagues.

Other highly-decorated players who are confirmed include James McCarthy, Jack McCaffrey, Paul Mannion and Michael Fitzsimons.

It was felt that after last year there would be a number of retirements after they won Sam Maguire after a two-year gap. Yet the only players that have not returned are Dean Rock – who has retired – and Davy Byrne who is away travelling.