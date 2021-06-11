BE PART OF THE TEAM

Dublin, Cork, Donegal and Mayo unveil sides for Division 1 league semi-finals

It’s Cork v Donegal, and Dublin v Mayo tomorrow.

By Emma Duffy Friday 11 Jun 2021, 1:18 PM
Mick Bohan with his Dublin side.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
Mick Bohan with his Dublin side.
Mick Bohan with his Dublin side.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

REIGNING CHAMPIONS Cork have made two changes to their starting team ahead of tomorrow’s Lidl National League Division 1 semi-final against Donegal, while four-in-a-row All-Ireland winners Dublin made one for their last-four battle with Mayo.

All-Star full-back Roisin Phelan and dual player Libby Coppinger come into the Rebels’ starting line-up, with Méabh Cahalane and Katie Quirke dropping to the bench — on which the returning Eimear Scally is named.

Ephie Fitzgerald’s side come into this one after wins over Waterford and Tipperary, and a narrow defeat to Dublin, looking to defend their 2019 crown.

A rematch of the 2017 final — Donegal’s only ever top-flight decider — Tuam Stadium plays host to tomorrow’s clash, which throws in at 3pm and is live on TG4.

Donegal, fresh off a massive win over Galway last time out, are unchanged, with captain Niamh McLaughlin, and deadly full-forward duo Geraldine McLaughlin and Karen Guthrie, among those in electric form for Maxi Curran’s outfit.

In Saturday’s later throw-in, Dublin and Mayo reignite their recent big-match rivalry, the sides having met in the 2018 Division 1 final when the Sky Blues won their one and only top-flight league crown, and of course, in the 2017 All-Ireland senior championship final.

Limerick’s LIT Gaelic Grounds hosts this one [throw-in 5pm, live on Sport TG4 Youtube] with both sides looking strong.

Mick Bohan keeps switches in personnel to a minimum after last weekend’s comprehensive win over Tipperary, with evergreen stalwart Lyndsey Davey replacing Lucy Collins in attack. Carla Rowe is in line for her first appearance this year, appearing among the substitutes for the first time, such is the strength in depth Dublin boast.

Their full-forward line is certainly potent with the in-form Hannah Tyrrell — recently-retired Ireland rugby star — starting once again alongside captain Sinéad Aherne and former soccer international Siobhán Killeen.

Mayo boss Michael Moyles rings the changes, with five switches to the side after last week’s comfortable win over Westmeath.

All-Star Fiona McHale starts once again with Laura Brennan replacing Aisling Tarpey in goals. Saoirse Lally, Orla Conlon and Sinéad Cafferky also come in, with Amy Halligan, Ciara Whyte, Tara Needham and Amy Dowling dropping to the bench.

In tomorrow’s Division 1 relegation play-off, Tipperary and Westmeath go head-to-head as they look to avoid the drop in Banagher [throw-in 1.30pm].

Premier captain Aishling Moloney is among the substitutes after her injury last week, so there are question marks over her availability, while there are other changes across both sides.

Cork (v Donegal): M O’Brien (capt.); S Kelly, R Phelan, E Meaney; E O’Shea, A Hutchings, M Duggan; M O’Callaghan, H Looney; O Finn, C O’Sullivan, E Spillane; S O’Leary, B O’Sullivan, L Coppinger.

Donegal (v Cork): A McColgan; N Carr, E McGinley, E Gallagher; A.M. Logue, Nicole McLaughlin, R Rodgers; K Herron, S Twohig; B McLaughlin, Niamh McLaughlin (capt), N Boyle; N Hegarty, K Guthrie, G McLaughlin.

Mayo (v Dublin): L Brennan; S Lally, C McManamon (capt.), O Conlon; É Ronayne, T O’Connor, K Sullivan; F Doherty, S Cafferky; N Kelly, F McHale, G Kelly; M Reilly, S Howley, R Kearns.

Dublin (v Mayo): A Sheils; H Leahy, N Collins, M Byrne; L Caffrey, O Carey, O Nolan; L Magee, J Dunne; N McEvoy, L Davey, C O’Connor; S Ahearne (capt.), S Killeen, H Tyrrell.

Tipperary (v Westmeath): L Fitzpatrick; L Spillane, M Curley, E Cronin; L Dillon, C Kennedy, E Kelly; A.R. Kennedy, E Fitzpatrick; A McGuigan, E Carroll, A Fennessy; C O’Dwyer, R Howard, A Delaney.

Westmeath (v Tipperary): L McCormack; N Spellman, J Rogers, E Kelly; F Coyle, L Power, T Fagan; V Carr, T Dillon; F Claffey (capt.), L Archibold, A Jones; L McCartan, K Hegarty, S Dillon.

