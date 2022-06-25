Dominant Dublin too strong as they pull clear of Cork to reach All-Ireland semi-final

Dublin 0-21

Cork 0-10

THE INTERVAL SCORELINE may have sparked some interest, Dublin’s lead stood at three points after a first half where Cork had hung in contention.

Cork's John O'Rourke and Dublin's Tom Lahiff. Source: Evan Treacy/INPHO

But this All-Ireland quarter-final never threatened to deliver a seismic shock, Dublin’s superiority grew more pronounced in the second half as they rolled on to the last four stage.

Dessie Farrell saw his team despatch Cork by 11 points in the finish in Croke Park with Dean Rock the scorer in chief as he amassed ten. Their attention shifts to 10 July for an All-Ireland semi-final date, where they will seek to atone for the faultlines that emerged at that stage last year. Kerry or Mayo, who clash tomorrow afternoon await.

Dublin’s progression to that stage was secured in a familiar fashion. They cranked up the gears in the second half and proved too powerful a combination to handle. The only area of intrigue, and perhaps slight concern, lay in the team news.

Injury robbed them of Con O’Callaghan and James McCarthy from the star, both facing a ‘race against time’ to make that semi-final tie, according to manager Dessie Farrell afterwards. There was a new face pressed into action, hurling captain Eoghan O’Donnell making his bow in the football arena.

Dublin's Evan Comerford and Cork's Brian Hurley. Source: Evan Treacy/INPHO

Cork’s season was halted as they suffered a defeat that felt familiar to their Munster semi-final reversal against Kerry. They again kept a clean sheet, were competitive during the opening period and their defence frustrated the opposition attack, Sean Powter’s presence in the front of the full-back line offering a protective barrier.

In the first half there was signs of attacking vibrancy with Brian Hurley in particular looking menacing as he swung over some neat points. Cathail O’Mahony, Steven Sherlock and Eoghan McSweeney also splits the posts but the scores dried up in the second half. John O’Rourke’s 56th minute point was their first offering after the break and proved their only shot from play in that time frame, O’Mahony knocking over two late frees.

Dublin kept the scoreboard ticking over throughout. They were 0-4 to 0-1 clear by the 14th minute and ahead 0-8 to 0-4 after 26 minutes. Cork got within touching distance on a few occasions in the first half but after the interval Dublin reeled off six points on the spin to put the game to bed.

There was no repeat of the goal rush that characterised their Leinster final dismissal of Kildare but they didn’t scores of that nature to push clear. Rock’s accuracy from frees out of the hand was excellent all night while Lee Gannon darted forward to nab two points in an impressive showing.

The experienced heads of Fenton and Kilkenny shared five points between them, all useful contributions. Leinster title secured, All-Ireland quarter-final assignment passed, Dublin head to the last four and look set for the bigger challenges that await.

Scorers for Dublin: Dean Rock 0-10 (0-9f, 0-1 mark), Ciarán Kilkenny 0-3, Brian Fenton 0-2, Lee Gannon 0-2, Seán Bugler 0-1, Cormac Costello 0-1, Paddy Small 0-1, Aaron Byrne 0-1.

Scorers for Cork: Steven Sherlock 0-3 (0-1f, 0-1 mark), Cathail O’Mahony 0-3 (0-2f), Brian Hurley 0-2, Eoghan McSweeney 0-1, John O’Rourke 0-1.

Dublin

1. Evan Comerford (Ballymun Kichams)

2. Eoin Murchan (Na Fianna), 3. Michael Fitzsimons (Cuala), 4. Lee Gannon (Whitehall Colmcille)

5. John Small (Ballymun Kickhams), 6. Jonny Cooper (Na Fianna), 11. Brian Howard (Raheny)

8. Brian Fenton (Raheny), 9. Tom Lahiff (St. Jude’s)

10. Niall Scully (Templeogue Synge Street), 7. Seán Bugler (St. Oliver Plunkett’s/Eoghan Ruadh), 12. Ciarán Kilkenny (Castleknock)

13. Cormac Costello (Whitehall Colmcille), 14. Dean Rock (Ballymun Kickhams), 15. Paddy Small (Ballymun Kickhams)

Subs

24. Lorcan O’Dell (Templeogue Synge Street) for Bugler (53)

22. Cian Murphy (Thomas Davis) for Cooper (56)

17. Aaron Byrne (Na Fianna) for Paddy Small (61)

25. Eoghan O’Donnell (Whitehall Colmcille) for Murchan (67)

18. David Byrne (Naomh Olaf) for John Small (70)

Cork

1. Micheal Martin (Nemo Rangers)

3. Maurice Shanley (Clonakilty), 4. Kevin O’Donovan (Nemo Rangers), 17. Paul Ring (Aghabullogue)

2. Sean Powter (Douglas),

5. John Cooper (Éire Óg), 6. Rory Maguire (Castlehaven), 7. Mattie Taylor (Mallow)

8. Ian Maguire (St Finbarr’s), 9. Colm O’Callaghan (Éire Óg)

11. Eoghan McSweeney (Knocknagree), 12. John O’Rourke (Carbery Rangers), 15. Cathail O’Mahony (Mitchelstown)

13. Steven Sherlock (St Finbarr’s), 14. Brian Hurley (Castlehaven- captain),

Subs

10. Daniel Dineen (Cill Na Martra) for McSweeney (48)

18. Seán Meehan (Kiskeam) for Ring (48)

22. Brian Hayes (St Finbarr’s) for Sherlock (54)

20. Cian Kiely (Ballincollig) for John Cooper (56)

26. Blake Murphy (St Vincent’s) for O’Callaghan (70)

Referee: Sean Hurson (Tyrone)

