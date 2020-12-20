Who will lift the Brendan Martin Cup this time?
We’re coming down the home straight of the intermediate final, Meath in control as they lead Westmeath 2-17 to 4-5. It’s been a thoroughly entertaining game, but it looks like the Royals will get their hands on the Mary Quinn Memorial Cup after back-to-back decider defeats.
A rivalry like no other, renewed on the biggest stage, to round off a year like no other.
The final final, and it has all the makings of a Christmas cracker in Croke Park. For the 16th year in-a-row, either Dublin or Cork will finish up as All-Ireland champions. But who will it be this time?
Throw-in is 3.30pm, with the action live on TG4 and Sky Sports. We’ll keep you up to date right here, though.
