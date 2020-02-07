Dublin All-Ireland winner set to open 17th campaign in Croke Park showdown against Cork

Lyndsey Davey facing Cork in the 2018 All-Ireland final. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

MICK BOHAN’S THREE-IN-A-ROW All-Ireland champions have been boosted by the return of long-serving star Lyndsey Davey to the set-up — just in time for their all-important league meeting with arch-rivals Cork tomorrow night.

Five-time All-Star forward Davey has been named among the Sky Blue substitutes for the first time in 2020, as Dublin make three changes to their starting team.

While 30-year-old Davey takes her place on the bench as she enters her 17th season of senior inter-county football, Ballinteer St John’s defender Orlagh Nolan, and attacking duo Hannah O’Neill and Caoimhe O’Connor all get the nod to start.

Source: Dublin LGFA.

Division 1 league holders Cork remain unchanged from their victory over Tipperary, as two of the game’s big hitters lock horns at Croke Park [throw-in 5pm], before the men’s clash of Dublin and Monaghan.

Ephie Fitzgerald’s Rebels have recorded wins over Tipp and Westmeath thus far, and while Dublin recorded their first win of the campaign against Mayo in Castlebar last weekend, they dropped points in an opening round draw with the Premier county.

With semi-finals scrapped and the league going to a straight final, this round three meeting comes as an important one in the grand scheme of things.

Both have named strong teams as they continue to wait on the return of some of their biggest names (Sinéad Aherne and Noelle Healy — Dublin, and Ciara and Doireann O’Sullivan — Cork).

Source: Cork LGFA.

Last year, the counties met on four occasions with Dublin winning once — the All-Ireland semi-final — and Cork coming out on top twice in the league (the second time after a replay).

In 2014, 2015 and 2016, Cork edged Dublin out in All-Ireland finals, while the Sky Blues have won the last three against three different opposition teams — they saw off the Rebels in the 2018 final and 2019 semi.

On Sunday, there are three more games in Division 1 of the Lidl Ladies National League as Donegal and Galway go head-to-head in a Letterkenny double-header, Tipperary entertain Westmeath and a much-changed Mayo side face Waterford.

Teams in full here.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!