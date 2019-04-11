This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Venue change confirmed for league semi-final meeting of last year's top two

Nowlan Park will host the last four clash of 2018 All-Ireland finalists Dublin and Cork.

By Emma Duffy Thursday 11 Apr 2019, 2:37 PM
Dublin's Niamh McEvoy on the ball as Eimear Meaney chases her down.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Dublin's Niamh McEvoy on the ball as Eimear Meaney chases her down.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

2018 ALL-IRELAND FINALISTS Dublin and Cork’s league semi-final venue has been switched to Nowlan Park in Kilkenny.

The Ladies Gaelic Football Association (LGFA) had announced yesterday that the big two would face off at John Lockes GAA, Callan on Sunday, 21 April but the venue has been changed to Kilkenny’s county grounds.

The last four clash is set for the same date, with a throw-in time of 2pm confirmed.

Reigning All-Ireland and Division 1 league champions Dublin go into the fixture looking to bounce back to winning ways after Ephie Fitzgerald’s Rebels came out on top on Sunday.

While both teams were safely into the semi-finals, a five-point win for Cork brought some revenge for last September’s heartbreaking defeat at Croke Park.

In much different circumstances with very different teams expected to take to the field, the old foes go head-to-head once again at Nowlan Park in less than two weeks’ time.

“Obviously there’s lots of things we need to look back on and reflect on from that match, and take forward into the semi-final,” as Dublin captain Sinéad Aherne told The42 at the launch of the  2019 Kellogg’s Cul Camps earlier this week.

A view of Nowlan Park A general view of Nowlan Park. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

“Obviously two weeks is a fairly short turnaround. Look, any time you come up against Cork –  in a National semi-final — is an opportunity to test yourself as to where you’re at.

“It’s a great opportunity that we’re looking forward to.”

In the other semi-final, table-toppers Galway face Donegal. Incidentally, those two sides also clashed in their final round-robin fixture with the Tribeswomen emerging victorious.

No venue has been confirmed for that one as of yet, but it will also be played at a neutral venue on the weekend of 20/21 April.

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

