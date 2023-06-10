Dublin punish sloppy Cork with a goal to stun Rebels

All-Ireland Minor Football Championship quarter-final

Dublin 1-18

Cork 2-12

Stephen Barry reports from UPMC Nowlan Park

DUBLIN PRODUCED A phenomenal comeback to advance to their first All-Ireland minor football semi-final in six years after Paddy Curry stung Cork for a 67th-minute giveaway goal.

Cork will have no one but themselves to blame after throwing away a six-point lead in the final 26 minutes of play, in which time Dublin outscored them by 1-6 to no score.

The Dubs’ subs made their mark with three points from Shane Mullarkey (0-2) and Andrew O’Reilly (0-1), who set up two further points for Curry.

Mullarkey’s 66th-minute free had Dublin level with time all but up before Curry intercepted Cork playing around at the back from a short kick-out to score into an empty net.

Dublin ended with 13 men as Ryan Mitchell (red card) and Luke O’Boyle (black card) were sent to the line but Cork did get one chance to lob the ball in.

Mark O’Brien’s shot was deflected away by Mullarkey and with 69 minutes on the clock, Niall McKenna didn’t allow time for another 45 to be taken.

The game had seemed to turn in Cork’s direction from Denis O’Mullane’s 11th-minute goal.

Dublin had started brightly with corner-back Jack O’Sullivan motoring forward to score one point and assist another.

But once O’Mullane grabbed Seán Coakley’s high ball behind the Dubs’ keeper and beat the defender on the line, Cork kicked on with the next four points to move 1-7 to 0-5 clear.

Dublin didn’t get off a single shot in that 10-minute period of dominance and when they created three half-chances of a goal later in the half, they didn’t work the keeper on any occasion.

Ben Brady / INPHO Cork's David O’Leary with Ryan Mitchell of Dublin. Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

Two fine Dara Sheedy kicks were followed by a no-look point from centre-back Gearóid Daly and it was all going right for Cork.

But from there, Dublin outscored them by 1-12 to 1-2.

They dug in for the final two points from Curry and Mitchell to trail by five, 1-10 to 0-8, at half-time.

Cork keeper Billy Curtin was alert to tip over Curry’s dipping effort on the restart as Dublin chopped the deficit back to two.

But no sooner were they back in it than they gifted Cork a goal. After a tap-over Coakley free, Sheedy intercepted the short kick-out and was fouled for a penalty by Cillian Emmett. Coakley stepped up to send Cillian Murray the wrong way.

But Coakley would be their only scorer all half as Dublin did all the running from there.

Scorers for Dublin: Paddy Curry 1-4, Lenny Cahill 0-6 (4f), Ryan Mitchell 0-2, Shane Mullarkey 0-2 (1m, 1 45), Jack O’Sullivan 0-1, Joshua Young 0-1, Harry Curley 0-1, Andrew O’Reilly 0-1 (45).

Scorers for Cork: Seán Coakley 1-5 (1-0 pen, 0-3f), Denis O’Mullane 1-2, Dara Sheedy 0-2, Gearóid Daly 0-1, Darragh Clifford 0-1, Timothy Cullinane 0-1.

Dublin

1. Cillian Murphy (Ballyboden St Enda’s)

2. Seán Keogh (St Vincent’s), 3. Cillian Emmett (Skerries Harps, captain), 4. Jack O’Sullivan (Clanna Gael Fontenoy)

5. Joshua Young (Castleknock), 6. Eoghan Costello (St Jude’s), 7. Ryan Mitchell (Erin’s Isle)

8. Senan Ryan (Clontarf), 9. Alex Carolan (Parnells)

10. Patrick Coleman (Ballinteer St John’s), 11. Luke O’Boyle (Clontarf), 12. Noah Byrne (Kilmacud Crokes)

13. Paddy Curry (Ballyboden St Enda’s), 14. Harry Curley (St Vincent’s), 15. Lenny Cahill (Castleknock)

Subs:

24. Shane Mullarkey (Thomas Davis) for Coleman (37)

20. Andrew O’Reilly (Ballinteer St John’s) for Ryan (43)

23. Niall O’Brien (St Peter’s) for Curley (49)

17. Ciarán O’Connor (St Vincent’s) for Emmett (52 inj)

22. Colin McAweeney (Raheny) for Young (60+6)

Cork

1. Billy Curtin (Valley Rovers)

2. Niall O’Shea (Urhan), 3. Frank Hurley (O’Donovan Rossa), 4. Matthew Ahern (St Finbarr’s)

7. Trevor Kiely (Doneraile), 6. Gearóid Daly (Mallow, joint-captain), 5. Odhran Foley (Bishopstown)

8. Mark O’Brien (Ballinora), 9. Darragh Clifford (Éire Óg)

10. Timothy Cullinane (Ballinascarthy), 11. Dara Sheedy (Bantry Blues), 12. David O’Leary (Ballincollig)

13. Denis O’Mullane (Kilmurry), 14. Seán Coakley (Douglas, joint-captain), 15. Oier O’Callaghan (Liscarroll Churchtown Gaels)

Subs:

23. James O’Leary (Douglas) for O’Callaghan (43)

19. Adam Dineen (Cill na Martra) for Clifford (52)

22. Cathal Mullins (Mallow) for Cullinane (57)

24. Luke Shorten (Tadhg Mac Cárthaigh) for O’Mullane (60+7)

Referee: Niall McKenna (Monaghan)