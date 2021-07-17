Dublin and Cork in ruthless form to book places in All-Ireland quarter-finals

Sadhbh O'Leary finished with 2-2 for Cork in their win over Tipperary.

Dublin 6-12 Waterford 1-10

Cork 6-14 Tipperary 1-10

CAOIMHE O’CONNOR FOUND the net twice as Dublin booked their place in the TG4 All Ireland Senior Championship quarter-finals with a 17-point win over Waterford at Baltinglass.

The other goals came courtesy of Jennifer Dunne, Carla Rowe, Siobhan Killeen and Niamh Hetherton in a game where Dublin had 10 different scorers.

Waterford were first off the mark, Eimear Fennell scored in the opening minute, before Hannah Tyrrell levelled matters.

Dublin stretched their lead when O’Connor grabbed the game’s opening goal. A terrific run from Rowe set up the pass to O’Connor and the Clontarf star finished to the net.

But Katie Murray and Eimear Fennell combined as Waterford hit 1-1 inside two minutes, Fennell finishing both with aplomb.

The sides were level at the water break after Orlagh Nolan finished off a team move to leave the scores at 1-2 to 1-2.

In the second quarter Jennifer Dunne bagged Dublin’s second goal after a terrific run from the centre of the field, and on the resumption Niamh McEvoy finished from close range after good work from O’Connor and Rowe.

Maria Delahunty scored two frees either side of a Sinead Aherne free to leave three points between the sides as half time approached, but Lauren Magee made it 2-5 to 1-4 at the interval.

When play resumed, Dublin got off to a dream start as substitute Siobhan Killeen finished to the net. After Caoimhe O’Connor twice came close, Dublin upped the gears and hit 1-6 without reply to kill off the game. Nolan, Hetherton, Tyrrell and Rowe were all on target. It was Rowe who grabbed her side’s fourth goal just before the water break.

Maria Delahunty did convert all four of Waterford’s remaining scores, three of them off the ground but it was Dublin who finished the stronger with Hetherton and the industrious O’Connor hitting the net to ensure Dublin a spot in the knockout stages.

Scorers for Dublin: C O’Connor 2-0, C Rowe 1-1, S Killeen 1-1, N Hetherton 1-1, H Tyrrell 0-3 (1f), J Dunne 1-0, O Nolan 0-2, S Aherne 0-2 (2f), N McEvoy 0-1, L Magee 0-1.

Scorers for Waterford: M Delahunty 0-7 (6f), E Fennell 1-2, K Murray 0-1.

DUBLIN: C Trant, N Collins, O Carey, M Byrne, O Nolan, S McGrath, L Caffrey, J Dunne, L Magee, H Tyrrell, L Davey, C Rowe, C O’Connor, N McEvoy, S Aherne (C). Subs: S Killeen for Davey (HT), N Hetherton for McEvoy (HT), S Fagan for McGrath (45), K Sullivan for Rowe (45), H Leahy for Byrne (45).

WATERFORD: R Landers, M Dunford, L Mulcahy, R Casey, M Wall (C), K McGrath, A Mullaney, C Fennell, E Murray, R Tobin, M Delahunty, B McMaugh, E Fennell, K Murray, A Wall. Subs: K McGrath for McMaugh (HT), A Murray for Mullaney (36), S Dunphy for Wall (48), L Cusack for C Fennell (52), C McCarthy for E Fennell (53).

Referee: Jonathan Murphy (Carlow).

***

Meanwhile, Eimear Scally scored 2-5 to help Cork into the quarter-finals with a 19-point win over Tipperary.

There were only three points between the sides at half time but four second-half goals saw Cork run out comfortable winners at Sean Treacy Park.

Scally opened the scoring from a free in the second minute with Ava Fennessy replying for the home side. Roisin Howard put Tipperary in front, before Áine O’Sullivan and Katie Quirke combined to set up Scally for Cork’s opening goal.

Fennessy and Angela McGuigan scored for Tipperary to see the sides level, before Cork missed three goal chances in five minutes. The first saw Ciara O’Sullivan’s effort come back off the crossbar, with Quirke hitting the post. Quirke then played Orlagh Farmer in and her effort was well saved by Lauren Fitzpatrick.

Howard put Tipp in front, while a brilliant run from Caitlin Kennedy set up Niamh Hayes to raise goal for Tipperary. But just before the water-break Quirke was fouled in the square and Scally slotted the penalty to make it 2-1 to 1-5.

Scally had the sides level from a free, only for Sadhbh O’Leary to put Cork back in front.

Áine O’Sullivan and Howard exchanged points and Scally got the last score of the half to see Cork lead 2-5 to 1-6.

Playing with the slight wind Cork started the second brightly with a Scally free. Áine O’Sullivan was on target again, while O’Leary scored to make it 2-8 to 1-6.

Half-time substitute Aoibhe O’Shea scored Tipperary’s first of the half before two goals in 30 seconds put Cork in control.

Scally set up O’Leary for her first goal and from the restart Quirke played in O’Leary to score her second, for a 4-8 to 1-7 lead.

Doireann O’Sullivan announced her return from injury with a well-taken goal and her pass found Áine O’Sullivan for Cork’s sixth green flag as they marched on to the quarter-finals where they will face Tyrone or Waterford.

Scorers for Cork: E Scally 2-5 (1-0 pen, 5f), S O’Leary 2-2, A O’Sullivan 1-2, D O’Sullivan 1-0, C O’Sullivan 0-2, K Quirke, M Ambrose, L Coppinger 0-1 each.

Scorers for Tipperary: N Hayes 1-0, A McGuigan (3f), R Howard 0-3 each, A Fennessy 0-2, O O’Dwyer, A O’Shea 0-1 each.

CORK: M O’Brien; M Ambrose, R Phelan, E Meaney; E O’Shea, S Kelly, M Duggan; A Hutchings, H Looney; O Farmer, C O’Sullivan, A O’Sullivan; S O’Leary, K Quirke, E Scally. Subs: L O’Mahony for S Kelly and L Coppinger for O Farmer (both 40m), A O’Mahony for H Looney (45), D O’Sullivan for C O’Sullivan (46), E Cleary for K Quirke (48),

TIPPERARY: L Fitzpatrick; L Nagle, M Curley, E Cronin; L Spillane, C Kennedy, E Kelly; AR Kennedy, O O’Dwyer; C O’Dwyer, A Fennessy, L Dillon; R Howard, N Hayes, A McGuigan. Subs: A O’Shea for L Nagle (ht), E Carroll for R Howard (45), K Davey for C O’Dwyer (55),

Referee: Seamus Mulvihill (Kerry).

