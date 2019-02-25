THE DEFEAT OF Donegal’s motion to prevent Dublin from playing two Super 8s games at Croke Park was a hot topic to emerge from the 2019 GAA Congress in Wexford on Saturday.

Dublin faced Donegal in the Super 8s last summer. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Motion 39 sought to stop Croke Park from being utilised as a home venue in inter-county championship fixtures, but was soundly beaten when it went to the floor.

It means Dublin will be able to play twice at the stadium this season if they reach the Super 8s, like they did in the inaugural running of the format in 2018 when they took on Donegal and Roscommon.

The debate cropped up on Allianz League Sunday on RTÉ with Tomás Ó Sé siding with the Donegal argument on the motion.

The Kerry All-Ireland winner also questioned where Congress in its current guise is serving the GAA well.

“I get where Dublin are coming from, John Costello will defend Dublin at any cost and he will want the best for his fans.

“But the argument that Donegal put forward, I think is perfect. It was called negative and mean-spirited, I wouldn’t agree with that one bit. I think they tabled a motion, is it unfair to play two games at home.

“And for me Croke Park is home for the Dubs. If it’s a home venue, how did they play there twice?

“The top table, there’s a lot being talked about, do they dictate what happens? Congress is supposed to be a democracy, to me it’s not. I think it’s a small percentage of people that run it their own way. I think there’s a total disconnect between the rule makers and the players and the people on the ground.

“It doesn’t bother me. I’d play Dublin anywhere, I’d play them in the backyard if I had to. It’s not the point and I think it’s unfair and I think Donegal were completely legitimate and I thought it was a fair motion to bring and it’s a fair question to ask.

Colm O'Rourke and @Tomas5ky debate the rights and wrongs of allowing Dublin to play two Super 8s games in Croke Park. Watch the football highlights and analysis on @RTE2 Allianz League Sunday now! #AllianzLeagueSunday #RTEGAA pic.twitter.com/n1g77W0gm4 — RTÉ GAA (@RTEgaa) February 24, 2019

Do you agree? Let us know in the comments section below.

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here: