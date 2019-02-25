This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Monday 25 February, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'I think there's a total disconnect between the rule makers and the players and the people on the ground'

The defeat of Donegal’s Congress motion was debated last night.

By Fintan O'Toole Monday 25 Feb 2019, 11:48 AM
1 hour ago 1,649 Views 4 Comments
https://the42.ie/4511694

THE DEFEAT OF Donegal’s motion to prevent Dublin from playing two Super 8s games at Croke Park was a hot topic to emerge from the 2019 GAA Congress in Wexford on Saturday.

Niall Scully scores his second goal past goalkeeper Shaun Patton Dublin faced Donegal in the Super 8s last summer. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Motion 39 sought to stop Croke Park from being utilised as a home venue in inter-county championship fixtures, but was soundly beaten when it went to the floor.

It means Dublin will be able to play twice at the stadium this season if they reach the Super 8s, like they did in the inaugural running of the format in 2018 when they took on Donegal and Roscommon.

The debate cropped up on Allianz League Sunday on RTÉ with Tomás Ó Sé siding with the Donegal argument on the motion.

The Kerry All-Ireland winner also questioned where Congress in its current guise is serving the GAA well.

“I get where Dublin are coming from, John Costello will defend Dublin at any cost and he will want the best for his fans.

“But the argument that Donegal put forward, I think is perfect. It was called negative and mean-spirited, I wouldn’t agree with that one bit. I think they tabled a motion, is it unfair to play two games at home.

“And for me Croke Park is home for the Dubs. If it’s a home venue, how did they play there twice?

“The top table, there’s a lot being talked about, do they dictate what happens? Congress is supposed to be a democracy, to me it’s not. I think it’s a small percentage of people that run it their own way. I think there’s a total disconnect between the rule makers and the players and the people on the ground.

“It doesn’t bother me. I’d play Dublin anywhere, I’d play them in the backyard if I had to. It’s not the point and I think it’s unfair and I think Donegal were completely legitimate and I thought it was a fair motion to bring and it’s a fair question to ask.

Do you agree? Let us know in the comments section below.

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    French flair or big air: Choose your favourite try of the Six Nations weekend
    French flair or big air: Choose your favourite try of the Six Nations weekend
    It's AWJ's world, we just live in it: The42's Six Nations Team of the Week
    'We live in a sensationalist world' - Conor O'Shea says Italy are climbing
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    ITALY
    Ireland leave Rome 'relieved' but underperformance causes concern
    Ireland leave Rome 'relieved' but underperformance causes concern
    Sexton 'angry' and Murray 'frustrated' after stuttering Ireland display
    It's Sunday so here are 10 of our favourite pictures from the sporting week
    FOOTBALL
    Sancho stars as Dortmund stretch Bundesliga lead with win over Leverkusen
    Sancho stars as Dortmund stretch Bundesliga lead with win over Leverkusen
    'I'm very concentrated on the game': Rodgers committed to Celtic amid Leicester links
    Lacazette and Mkhitaryan send Gunners fourth with win over Saints
    IRELAND
    Beirne hoping Schmidt gets to watch back his man-of-the-match display against Ospreys
    Beirne hoping Schmidt gets to watch back his man-of-the-match display against Ospreys
    'I'm delighted I can dedicate this cap to him' - Carty spurred on by cousin
    How did you rate Ireland in their stodgy win over Italy?

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie