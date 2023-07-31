'That probably could be my last act playing for Dublin, a nice way to go out'

IT FELL TO Dean Rock to stand in front of Hill 16 and size up the 76th minute free that offered the chance to seal All-Ireland glory for Dublin.

He nailed the kick, the insurance score to put them two points clear of Kerry and the blast of the final whistle moments later sealed their status as freshly-minted champions.

For Rock, an experienced soldier in these campaigns, there was no official retirement statement afterwards but a definite sense that this may be the final flourish to a decorated career.

“It’s a nice moment. It’s a totally different season this year for me in terms of being in and out of the team – but you have to accept it and that’s the way it is. Ultimately, that probably could be my last act playing for Dublin, so it’s certainly a nice way to go out.

“And my daughter’s first birthday as well today (Sadie) so I was in a totally different place this time last year! Sadie was on the pitch. It was special. But look, I’m 33 now, had a fantastic career. We won’t write it off yet but to be honest, it probably could be my last act in that kick.

Advertisement

“So yeah, not everyone gets to go out on those terms.”

There will be pressing matters off the pitch for Rock to take care of. He heads off on his stag this week ahead of his upcoming weather to Niamh McEvoy, another multiple All-Ireland winner in Dublin colours.

“We’re going to Marbella on Thursday … we’ve Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday in Marbella so, yeah, Niamh (McEvoy) will hopefully see me by Friday week for the wedding!”

He has Dublin team-mates playing key roles on the big day and Rock was thrilled to see one of them captain the team to glory.

“Myself and James are best friends, I’m three days older than James, we’ve played together since we were five or six. He just deserves it, he’s brilliant at everything he does, he’s a massive leader for our team. “It’s brilliant to see him doing it, to lift the trophy.

“He’s going to be my best man at my wedding in two weeks’ time. My groomsmen are Ciaran (Kilkenny) and John Small as well. I owe a lot to the Dublin team as well. We’ve had some incredible magic moments over the last ten years.”

It was a special success for Ballymun Kickhams, Rock joined by Paddy and John Small, captain James McCarthy and sub goalkeeper Evan Comerford.

“It’s brilliant for our club. We’re a very small club in Dublin, so to have five lads involved, to have James as captain, we’ve a massive tradition in Ballymun. I’m sure we’re probably up there with the most All-Ireland medals of any club, which is quite unique. I think we’re going back to Ballymun tomorrow night.”

Rock hailed the younger charges in the Dublin team and backed them to spearhead Dublin’s fortunes going forward.

“It’s now the likes of Paddy Small, Seán Bugler, Evan Comerford, Lee Gannon – it’s their team now.

“Myself, James, Fento, Ciarán, we’re hanging on their coattails now. So it’s up to them now to go on. They’ve experienced it now and, from my experience, when you get a taste of it, you don’t ever want to let it go again. So it’s probably a warning for the rest of the country that them boys in there are very hungry, and ready to kick on again.”