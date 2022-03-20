Dublin make triumphant return to Croke Park

DUBLIN MARKED THEIR first senior appearance at Croke Park in 11 years and concluded their Littlewoods Ireland Camogie League Division 1 campaign with a memorable 1-13 to 0-6 victory over Down.

Both sides’ future in the top tier had already been assured so they could operate with freedom on the big stage but it was the Dubs who seemed most comfortable, shooting the first four points in eight minutes of action.

Emma Flanagan got the scoring underway and Aisling Maher, Kerrie Finnegan and Maher again, from a free, followed up before Niamh Mallon got opened the visitors’ account with a lovely effort in the 12th minute.

Jody Couch and Aimee McAleenan exchanged minors as the Mourne girls settled into their surroundings, and then Elyse Jamieson Murphy and Cassie Fitzpatrick did likewise. But one of the real success stories of Dublin’s campaign, young star Aisling O’Neill found the target for Dublin and when 2017 All-Star Maher slotted her third of the day, that made it 0-8 to 0-3 at the half-time.

Advertisement

Mallon made it a four-point affair soon after the restart from a free but Dublin were finding the creation of scoring chances easier, though they did not avail of all of them. Nonetheless, a brace of Niamh Gannon points, either end of a converted free by Maher, put daylight between the teams.

Down needed a goal but instead it came for the home team and in the most bizarre circumstances, as O’Neill’s shot for a point from 50m went all the way to the net with Catherine McGourty never even moving on her line, having apparently been un-sighted by the sun. It was dreadfully unfortunate for the reliable McGourty and it ended any hopes of the Mournewomen securing a positive result.

Down’s Anna Rogan and Roisin Baker of Dublin. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Mallon, who will be in contention for a 2021 All-Star on Friday night, did find the target twice more but Róisín Baker and Gannon were similarly accurate for the Sky Blues before the final whistle.

Elsewhere, Galway and Cork will contest the Tesco Ireland Minor A camogie championship final, after both coming through their respective last-four battles today.

The Tribe were 0-14 to 2-3 winners over Kilkenny, while Cork secured a 1-7 to 0-9 victory against Tipperary.

SEE SPORT

DIFFERENTLY Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership. Become a Member

And Westmeath advanced to the Tesco All-Ireland Minor B shield semi-final after a 1-11 to 0-9 win over Kerry.