What key issues will decide Dublin-Derry league final showdown?

AHEAD OF TODAY’S Allianz Division 1 football league final between Dublin and Derry, a rematch of the Division 2 final last year, we look at the key tactical considerations and questions.

*****

1. Cluxton – get him in?

Last year, Stephen Cluxton returned to the Dublin panel for the Louth game in the league, appearing on the pitch for the warm-up and causing an incredible stir among the fanbase, and blind panic in the press box as journalists squinted and begged for use of binoculars.

He was restored to the starting line-up for the Leinster semi-final against Kildare. He had been back for several weeks by then, but whatever happened in training, it wasn’t enough for David O’Hanlon to retain his spot.

Perhaps might be tempted to get him back into the starting team here.

2. Goal threats on both sides

Last year during their Division 2 campaign, concerns were raised about Dublin’s lack of cutting edge. They had five goals in seven regulation games, two of them coming against Limerick. Then the league final came against a supposedly parsimonious Derry, and they hit the net four times.

This year Dublin had a slow start with two goals in the opening three goals. But three against Kerry and five against Tyrone shows they are in the mood for hunting Big Game. Derry’s goal threat is worth noting. The three gathered against Monaghan came from defenders Conor McCluskey, Conor Doherty and Padraig McGrogan.

One of their three against Galway came from full-back Eoin McEvoy, while the goal against Dublin came courtesy of McCluskey again, who repeated the dose with one against Mayo.

Conor McClusky and Declan Cassidy with Paddy Small. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

3. Can we trust what we see?

When these two met in Derry during the league campaign, Derry manager Mickey Harte folded his hand. He sent a team out without Conor Glass, Conor Doherty and Padraig McGrogan. He handed Eunan Mulholland his full debut – against Dublin.

Sure, at half time he made a few changes, but he openly admitted this week that he and they weren’t going full bore at the thing. He also said that this week will be different and they will have the strongest team available to them.

But strange things happen in league finals. We will just have to wait and see what unfolds.

4. Brian Fenton v Conor Glass

There’s no question that Brian Fenton is the greatest midfielder in the game. He oozes class and his attacking ability is glorious.

However, he does not have the defensive awareness of Conor Glass. And while others have expressed their dismay at the workload on the Glen man, he seems to take it all in his stride.

The past year has brought on his leadership qualities no end and he is closing the gap on Fenton, especially given his game-changing goal in the All-Ireland club final. The dual between the two will be a fascination in itself.

5. Over-reliance on Shane McGuigan?

You see this sort of thing thrown about a lot, how a certain team who have jumped up the rankings rely too much on a certain player for their scores.

There is no doubt that Shane McGuigan is an important player for Derry. Other teams are keenly aware of this. The treatment he has received in the last twelve months is reminiscent of what David Clifford has to contend with.

Unfortunately, that’s what the top teams do; they take out the other sides’ danger man and the level of contact allowed is frequently ludicrous.

In their last game, Derry had ten scorers. The one before that? Ten scorers. Six against Dublin. Seven against Galway. No need to go further back, you get the picture.

Yes, Derry rely on Shane McGuigan. Dublin rely on Cormac Costello and Con O’Callaghan. Kerry rely on David Clifford. The best teams, rely on the very best players. That’s just logic.

Derry's Shane McGuigan and Dublin's Niall Scully. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

6. Lesser-spotted Ó Cofaigh-Byrne

In the league meeting in Celtic Park, Dublin manager Dessie Farrell handed a rare start to towering Cuala midfielder, Peader Ó Cofaigh-Byrne.

He’s probably fine about his role in the team, but what the vast majority of other counties wouldn’t give to have a big strapping lad like him lying around to play midfield.

In the first half, his role seemed to be to track runs made by Derry’s Brendan Rogers. Most of Derry’s attacks begin with Rogers who has an ability to get past the first tackle and things open up after that.

Each time he made for a breakthrough, the Cuala man was in his face, turning him back or shutting off avenues. At half-time, Dessie withdrew him, sending in Tom Lahiff for the second half.

Did he see something then and decide to stick it for safekeeping in the arse pocket?

And maybe not even for this weekend.