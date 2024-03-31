Derry defeat 13-man Dublin on penalties after football league final thriller

Derry 3-18

Dublin 2-21

(Derry win 3-1 on penalties)

THE LAST TIME Derry won the Division 1 football league title, it wasn’t even played in Croke Park.

It was all the way back in 2008, against Kerry, in Parnell Park. The win was seismic back then. They repeated that feat today after penalties against Dublin in a Croke Park thriller.

Beating the All-Ireland champions 16 years ago was heady stuff for Derry. Had them dreaming they might, just might, have the stuff to win an Ulster title, and then who knows? As it happens, their provincial hopes went up in smoke against Fermanagh in the semi-final. They became a forgotten team in many ways.

This team now? Well. Different story.

When Dublin came to Celtic Park for the recent league meeting, Mickey Harte rested Conor Glass. He was also without the half-back line that has been their foundation, but that got considerably less coverage.

Turns out he was right, as they played a long-game rope-a-dope here to win a league title. Albeit on penalties.

A madcap finale saw two Dublin players dismissed at the end of extra-time, Brian Fenton with a straight red card offence and Paddy Small shown a second yellow, yet they were the ones celebrating as Greg McEnaney blasted home the goal that dragged Derry back and tied the teams.

Penalties, then so. If they are both going to be so awkward about it. First up, Con O’Callaghan. He hit the bar. Shane McGuigan rolled his second penalty of the day to Evan Comerford’s opposite side to put Derry in command.

Paul Mannion clipped his home. Conor Glass replied with a top bins effort. Lorcan O’Dell’s effort was saved by Odhran Lynch’s knees and then Ethan Doherty rolled home.

It fell to Tom Lahiff. He hit the post. A marathon game concluded with Derry as champions.

After settling well into the first half, Dublin’s goal arrived like a dagger for Derry. A Killian McGinnis effort might have been a dangerous delivery in, or a shot. Either way it was dealt with by Derry goalkeeper Odhran Lynch who put an undiscerning fist on it and the ball popped up lovely for Colm Basquel fire a shot in.

Shane McGuigan lit up the forward line and so too did Lachlan Murray, who made up for two narrow misses with two brilliant efforts thereafter before the half time break. But it was a lot of Derry effort with the stiff breeze to go in level at the break, 1-7 to 0-10.

Early second-half points from Niall Scully and a sighter on goal from Killian McGinnis made the result feel ominous for Derry until they felt the benefit of some mature refereeing from Conor Lane.

A quick free from Brendan Rogers sent the Young Player of the Year Ethan Doherty haring towards the Dubs goal at the Hill 16 end. He got a half effort off, but it was spoiled by a shove on the back by the despairing Eoin Murchan.

Penalty it was. McGuigan had to face down the jeers and drilled it low to Comerford’s left to put Derry back into the lead.

It was then, that Dublin started to look a bit baggy. A run from substitute Gareth McKinless – who had to be replaced soon after – brought a chance for Paul Cassidy but his effort fizzed across the Dublin goalmouth

No mistake a couple of minutes later when Doherty’s tempting handpass left Eoin McEvoy chasing through on goal and he produced a brilliant finish, in off the crossbar.

Derry would have another two goal chances but left them behind them through Doherty, whose effort was saved by a combination of Comerford and Murchan, while Comerford saved another Murray chance with his feet.

Dublin found their scores with more economy. Ross McGarry with a brace and Tom Lahiff picking up his second steadied them, while they were able to tempt the Derry defence into a succession of fouls that Con O’Callaghan punished.

A successful Murray mark on the hour pushed the Derry lead out to four points and it was always going to be met with a Dublin surge.

Paddy Small, Sean MacMahon and Ross McGarry clipped over three points to cut it to the minimum. At the other end, Cian Murphy put the ball out for a ’45 that Conor Glass sliced wide. But Derry looked home.

That was until a short kickout to Donncha Gilmore was sprung loose by a Con O’Callaghan tackle. In the ensuing panic, Conor Doherty fouled Cian Murphy. O’Callaghan converted.

Extra-time so. Two Niall Toner points were instantly cancelled by Killian O’Gara as the fresh legs of subs told, Doherty eventually found his range to leave Derry one up at the extra-time break.

You might have thought the issue was settled soon after. Cormac Murphy was burrowing his way to goal when he handpassed to his right. Eoin McEvoy gathered and crashed to the net.

Cian Murphy nabbed a point back. Killian O’Gara had another drilled shot for goal but Brendan Rogers cleared it off the line. Dublin were steaming forward and another attempt was repelled.

Then Evan Comerford worked a ’45 short. The ball was floated in by John Small to the square. It fell to sub Greg McEneaney. NET!

More rows, more bookings and then penalties. Dramatic stuff.

A national title for Derry. Five years after playing Leitrim in a Division 4 decider here. Their supporters cheered this long and hard.

Scorers for Derry: Eoin McEvoy 2-2, Shane McGuigan 1-4 (1-0 pen, 0-2f), Lachlan Murray 0-3 (0-1 mark), Niall Loughlin, Niall Toner 0-2 each, Conor Glass 0-2 (0-1 ’45), Conor Doherty, Brendan Rogers, Ethan Doherty 0-1 each.

Penalties: Shane McGuigan, Conor Glass, Ethan Doherty.

Scorers for Dublin: Con O’Callaghan 0-5 (0-5f), Colm Basquel 1-1, Greg McEneaney 1-0, Killian O’Gara, Cian Murphy, Tom Lahiff, Ross McGarry 0-2 each, Sean MacMahon, Brian Howard, Sean Bugler, Killian McGinnis, Niall Scully, Paul Mannion (0-1f) 0-1 each.

Penalties: Paul Mannion.

Derry

1. Odhran Lynch (Magherafelt)

2. Conor McCluskey (Magherafelt) 3. Christopher McKaigue (Slaughtneil) 4. Diarmuid Baker (Steelstown)

5. Conor Doherty (Newbridge) 6. Eoin McEvoy (Magherafelt) 7. Padraig McGrogan (Newbridge)

8. Conor Glass (Glen) 9. Brendan Rogers (Slaughtneil)

10. Ethan Doherty (Glen) 11. Ciaran McFaul (Glen) 12. Paul Cassidy (Bellaghy)

13. Niall Loughlin (Greenlough) 14. Shane McGuigan (Slaughtneil) 15. Lachlan Murray (Desertmartin)

Subs

23. Gareth McKinless (Ballinderry) for McGrogan (HT)

26. Niall Toner (Lavey) for McKinless (52)

25. Cormac Murphy (Magherafelt) for Loughlin (66)

21. Donncha Gilmore (Steelstown) for Cassidy (70)

17. Emmett Bradley (Glen) for Murray (78)

18. Matthew Downey (St Brigid’s) for McKaigue (80)

24. Eunan Mulholland (Glen) for Doherty (88)

Dublin

1. Evan Comerford (Ballymun Kickhams)

2. Sean MacMahon (Raheny) 3. Cian Murphy (Thomas Davis) 4. Eoin Murchan (Na Fianna)

5. Brian Howard (Raheny) 6. John Small (Ballymun Kickhams) 7. Sean Bugler (St Oliver Plunketts/Eoghan Ruadh)

8. Brian Fenton (Raheny) 9. Tom Lahiff (St Jude’s)

10. Ross McGarry (Ballyboden St Enda’s) 11. Killian McGinnis (Skerries Harps) 12. Ciaran Kilkenny (Castleknock)

13. Colm Basquel (Ballyboden St Enda’s) 14. Con O’Callaghan (Cuala) 15. Niall Scully (Templeogue Synge Street)

Subs

24. Paul Mannion (Kilmacud) for McGinnis (52)

19. Paddy Small (Ballymun) for Basquel (57)

23. Lorcan O’Dell (Templeogue Synge Street) for Scully (57)

26. Killian O’Gara (Templeogue Synge Street) for McGarry (70)

22. Theo Clancy (Kilmacud) for Murchan (80)

25. Cian O’Connor (Kilmacud) for MacMahon (extra time – half time)

17. Greg McEneaney (Skerries) for Bugler (87)

Referee: Conor Lane (Cork)