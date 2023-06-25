Advertisement
Cathal McOscar/INPHO Derry's James Sargent.
# Onwards
14-man Derry overcome Dublin to clinch All-Ireland minor final spot
Goals from Luke Grant, Cahir Spiers and James Sargent helped Derry progress.
4 minutes ago

Derry 3-11

Dublin 1-8

DERRY HAVE ADVANCED to the All-Ireland minor football final after an impressive semi-final victory over Dublin, despite  playing much of the tie with 14 players.

Goals from Luke Grant, Cahir Spiers and a James Sargent penalty proved crucial for the victors while Shane Mullarkey grabbed a goal for Dublin. Noah Byrne also came close to netting for Dublin but he was unlucky to see his effort drag wide.

Derry lost their goalkeeper Jack McCloy to a red card following a tussle between opposing players in the tunnel at the half-time break. The referee produced the red card before the start of the second half, but Derry managed to carve out the result, and advance to a third All-Ireland minor final since 2017.

Sargent’s penalty in the 36th minute was a pivotal score for Damian McErlain’s side with Grant’s goal following in the 50th minute. Leading by seven points and approaching injury time, Spiers put some gloss on the victory as he produced a delicious chip to grab Derry’s third goal.

