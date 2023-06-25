14-man Derry overcome Dublin to clinch All-Ireland minor final spot

Derry 3-11

Dublin 1-8

DERRY HAVE ADVANCED to the All-Ireland minor football final after an impressive semi-final victory over Dublin, despite playing much of the tie with 14 players.

Goals from Luke Grant, Cahir Spiers and a James Sargent penalty proved crucial for the victors while Shane Mullarkey grabbed a goal for Dublin. Noah Byrne also came close to netting for Dublin but he was unlucky to see his effort drag wide.

Advertisement

Derry lost their goalkeeper Jack McCloy to a red card following a tussle between opposing players in the tunnel at the half-time break. The referee produced the red card before the start of the second half, but Derry managed to carve out the result, and advance to a third All-Ireland minor final since 2017.

60+3 nóim@DublinGAALive 1-07@Doiregaa 3-11



Críoch den scoth ó Cahir Spiers chun an tríú cúl den lae a fháil le haghaidh Doire!



Derry finish in style with a beautiful finish by Cahir Spiers for his side's third goal of the game!@ElectricIreland | #GAA



BEO/LIVE ar @TG4TV pic.twitter.com/pItyo1Gz4o — Spórt TG4 (@SportTG4) June 25, 2023

Sargent’s penalty in the 36th minute was a pivotal score for Damian McErlain’s side with Grant’s goal following in the 50th minute. Leading by seven points and approaching injury time, Spiers put some gloss on the victory as he produced a delicious chip to grab Derry’s third goal.

The 42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!