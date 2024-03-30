Dublin and Derry name sides for tomorrow's Division 1 league final

DUBLIN AND DERRY have named their starting teams for tomorrow’s Division 1 National Football League final at Croke Park [throw-in 4pm, TG4].

Dessie Farrell’s side ran out 1-11 to 1-16 winners at Celtic Park when these sides met earlier in the competition, but the hosts rested several players on that occasion.

Mickey Harte has named a strong side for tomorrow, however.

🏐🇦🇹 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦



The Derry team for tomorrow's National Football League Final vs. Dublin

That was Derry’s only defeat of the campaign as they finished top of the table.

Dublin lost narrowly to Monaghan and Mayo early on.

Farrell has made two changes to his starting team from their last outing against Tyrone: John Small and Séan Bugler are named to start ahead of Lorcan O’Dell and Daire Newcombe.

Dessie Farrell has named his Dublin Senior Football team for Sunday's Allianz League Final against Derry at Croke Park

Dublin

1. Evan Comerford (Ballymun Kickhams)

2. Seán MacMahon (Raheny), 3. Cian Murphy (Thomas Davis), 4. Eoin Murchan (Na Fianna)

5. Brian Howard (Raheny), 6. John Small (Ballymun Kickhams), 7. Seán Bugler (St. Oliver Plunkett/Eoghan Ruadh)

8. Brian Fenton (Raheny), 9. Tom Lahiff (St. Jude’s)

10. Ross McGarry (Ballyboden St. Endas), 11. Killian McGinnis (Skerries Harps), 12. Ciaran Kilkenny (Castleknock)

13. Colm Basquel (Ballyboden St. Endas), 14. Con O’Callaghan (Cuala), 15. Niall Scully (Templeogue Synge Street)

Derry

1. Odhran Lynch (Magherafelt)

2. Conor McCluskey (Magherafelt), 3. Chrissy McKaigie (Slaughtneil), 4. Diarmuid Baker (Steelstown)

5. Conor Doherty (Newbridge), 6. Eoin McEvoy (Magherafelt), 7. Padraig McGrogan (Newbridge)

8. Conor Glass (Glen), 9. Brendan Rogers (Slaughtneil)

10 Ethan Doherty (Glen), 11. Ciaran McFaul (Glen), 12. Paul Cassidy (Bellaghy)

13. Niall Loughlin (Greenlough), 14. Shane McGuigan (Slaughtneil), 15. Lachlan Murray (Desertmartin).

Armagh and Donegal face off in the Division 2 final beforehand [throw-in 1.45pm, live on TG4].

Kieran McGeeney has shown his hand for the Orchard county, but Jim McGuinness’ Donegal team has not yet been made public.

🏆 Allianz Football League | Division 2 | Final - TEAM ANNOUNCEMENT



Have a look at the team heading to Croker tomorrow!



🆚 Dún na nGall

🗓️ Sun 31 March 🐣

⏰ 1:45pm

🏟️ Páirc an Chrócaigh



🎟️ Get tickets via https://t.co/HxJn2W8DnL or in particpating Centra/SuperValu stores…

Armagh

1. Blaine Hughes (Carrickcruppen)

2. Paddy Burns (Burren), 3. Aaron McKay (Dromintee), 4. Peter McGrane (Ballyhegan)

5. Greg McCabe (Shane O’Neill’s), 6. Aidan Forker (Maghery), 7. Barry McCambridge (Clann Éireann)

8. Ciaran Mackin (Shane O’Neill’s), 9. Ben Crealey (Maghery)

10. Stefan Campbell (Clan na Gael), 11. Rory Grugan (Ballymacnab), 12. Joe McElroy (Armagh Harps)

13. Conor Turbitt (Clann Éireann), 14. Andrew Murnin (St Paul’s), 15. Oisín Conaty (Tír na nÓg).