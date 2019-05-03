Dublin boss confirms Connolly has not yet been recalled but leaves door open for return

DUBLIN BOSS JIM Gavin has today confirmed that Diarmuid Connolly has not rejoined the squad of the All-Ireland senior football champions.

Despite recent speculation about Connolly being poised to make a comeback in the wake of his recent club action with St Vincent’s, Gavin did not reveal that a return has occurred when he spoke at the launch of the 2019 Leinster championships at Casement Aerodrome in Baldonnel.

“Like any player there, if a player is playing well with their club and they’re interested to come back in and to commit themselves to senior inter-county football, well obviously we’re interested,” remarked Gavin.

“So it’s a choice that players make, and I need to respect those choices and I hope you do too.”

When asked if Connolly had been recalled, Gavin replied: “No.”

The Sam Maguire winning manager was then asked when he had last spoken to Connolly.

“I’m in conversation with a lot of players who aren’t on the squad. There’s ongoing conversations with a whole host of players.

“Over the coming week, we’ll be inviting players in that have never represented the Dublin senior football team before, into our training, because they have performed consistently well in the club leagues and the club championship.”

Connolly last featured for Dublin in the 2017 All-Ireland final success over Mayo. Dublin’s opening Leinster championship assignment takes place on Saturday 25 May at the quarter-final stage against the winners of Louth or Wexford.

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here: