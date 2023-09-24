Dublin senior football semi-final draw is made, Tullamore lift Offaly title

REIGNING ALL-IRELAND champions Kilmacud Crokes will take on Raheny in the semi-finals of this year’s Dublin senior football championship, while St Jude’s will face Ballyboden St-Enda’s.

The last four draw took place this evening following the completion of the quarter-final action. Today’s ties saw Raheny hold off St Vincent’s to prevail 0-14 to 1-8, while St Jude’s edged out Cuala by 2-11 to 2-10.

Ballyboden St-Enda’s overcame Castleknock by 11 points, 1-19 to 0-10, last night at Parnell Park, with Kilmacud Crokes winning the heavyweight clash against Ballymun Kickhams before that by 0-14 to 0-10.

Tullamore were crowned Offaly senior football champions, prevailing in the difficult conditions at Glenisk O’Connor Park as they defeated Ferbane, 1-5 to 0-6, in today’s final.

Luke Plunkett struck for the only goal of the game, a crucial first-half score that enabled Tullamore lift their second title in three seasons and help atone for last year’s final defeat at the hands of Rhode.

More to follow…