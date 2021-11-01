Dublin football double-header on RTÉ while Kilkenny and Donegal county finals on TG4

Paul Mannion, TJ Reid and Leo McLoone all in action this weekend.

DUBLIN FOOTBALL, KILKENNY hurling and Donegal football are in the early November spotlight for next weekend’s live GAA club coverage on TV.

Saturday evening will see the RTÉ cameras live from Parnell Park for the Dublin senior football semi-finals.

St Jude’s play Lucan Sarsfields in the first game at 5.15pm with the double-header completed by the meeting of Kilmacud Crokes and Ballyboden St-Enda’s at 7pm.

St Jude’s were last in the final in 2018 while Lucan Sarsfields will be bidding to build on their surprise quarter-final success over reigning champions Ballymun Kickhams.

The second semi-finals pits 2018 champions Kilmacud against 2019 champions Ballyboden, the latter having lost last year’s final.

Sunday’s double-bill on GAA BEO on TG4 begins with the Kilkenny senior hurling final, Ballyhale Shamrocks facing O’Loughlin Gaels at 1.30pm. Ballyhale have won the last three Kilkenny crowns, along with the last two Leinster and All-Ireland titles, while O’Loughlin Gaels claimed their most recent championship in 2016, defeating Ballyhale in that decider.



Finally the Donegal senior football final is live on TG4 at 3.15pm, St Eunan’s taking on Naomh Conaill in MacCumhail Park in Ballybofey.

Naomh Conaill are chasing three-in-a-row this year in Donegal and are appearing in their fifth consecutive final, while St Eunan’s last won this title in 2014 and last featured in a final in 2015.

