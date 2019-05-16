Former Dublin underage star extends contract with AFL side Brisbane Lions

Madden in action for Dublin in the 2017 Leinster MFC final.

Madden in action for Dublin in the 2017 Leinster MFC final.

FORMER DUBLIN UNDERAGE star James Madden has signed a contract extension with AFL side the Brisbane Lions.

The Ballyboden St Enda’s footballer joined the club last year as a Category B international rookie on a two-year contract.

The talented youngster has now been handed an extension on his deal, which runs until at least the end of the 2021 season, as he continues to chase the dream of making his AFL debut.

“I’m delighted to sign on,” Madden told the Brisbane Lions website after penning a new contract alongside team-mates Connor Ballenden and Tom Joyce.

“I’ve really enjoyed my time so far at the Club and I can’t wait to see what the next couple of years hold.”

Madden was part of the Dublin minor side that captured a Leinster title in 2017 and also lined out at centre-forward for the Dublin U20 footballers that contested last year’s Leinster decider against Kildare prior to his move Down Under.

Strength in numbers 💪



3 more Lions extend until 2021!



See more: https://t.co/AKaTuJ9Ztu pic.twitter.com/6TUXvqukfo — Brisbane Lions (@brisbanelions) May 15, 2019

He’s currently part of Brisbane’s North East Australian Football League [NEAFL] side, who are top of the league ladder and undefeated after six games.

Madden previously featured in the AFL European Combine where he broke the AFL Draft Combine 20-metre sprint [2.69 seconds] and agility records [7.76]

The previous records stood at 2.75 seconds and 7.77 respectively.

Madden also took part in the AFL Academy in Florida.

Gavan Casey, Murray Kinsella and Andy Dunne look at Ireland’s past in Super Rugby, the creative shift needed in Irish rugby and Peter O’Mahony tells us about his love of gardening..:

Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here: