Dublin trio nominated in battle for the 2019 Footballer of the Year award

Three members of Jim Gavin's Dublin side are in the running.

A DUBLIN PLAYER will be crowned Footballer of the Year for the second year in succession and for the sixth time this decade after three players from the All-Ireland winners were shortlisted for the 2019 award.

Con O’Callaghan, Stephen Cluxton and Jack McCaffrey have been nominated for the honour as part of the 2019 PWC All-Stars.

McCaffrey won this award in 2015 while O’Callaghan and Cluxton are chasing their first success.

Clontarf’s McCaffrey claimed his third All-Star last year and excelled this season, raising green flags against Cork and Kerry. Parnells’ player Cluxton is a five-time All-Star winner and captained Dublin to All-Ireland glory again this season.

2017 Young Footballer of the Year O’Callaghan was an All-Star winner that same season. He was in terrific form in this year’s championship, hitting 4-14 in total with a pair of goals registered against Mayo and 0-4 in the All-Ireland final replay win over Kerry.

It’s the second successive year that Dublin supply all three nominees for this award with Brian Fenton (the eventual winner), Ciaran Kilkenny and McCaffrey nominated last year.

Fenton (2018), McCaffrey (2015), Michael Darragh MacAuley (2013), Alan Brogan (2011) and Bernard Brogan (2010) are the previous Dublin winners of the accolade.

The nominees were decided by a committee made up of GAA media and chaired by GAA President John Horan. The award will be voted on exclusively by inter-county players.

This year’s All-Star awards take place on Friday 1 November.

