Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 8°C Wednesday 23 November 2022
Advertisement

Dublin GAA get green light for centre of excellence in Hollystown

Planning permission granted for multi-million euro project on site of former golf club.

17 minutes ago 294 Views 0 Comments
Dublin GAA applied for planning permission last May.
Dublin GAA applied for planning permission last May.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

DUBLIN GAA HAVE been granted planning permission to build a centre of excellence at Hollystown.

The facility will include four floodlit GAA pitches, one of which will have a synthetic surface.

It will be located at the former Hollystown Golf Course, to the north-west of the city, on the Ratoath Road.

The development will include a renovation of the former two-storey clubhouse, with the bar being converted into two new dressing rooms. There will be six dressing rooms in total.

The clubhouse offices will be converted into a team meeting room.

An indoor training facility is planned, which will include a pitch (30mx20m) and a “tactics space”.

A covered stand, with a capacity of 500 spectators, will overlook the first pitch.

The county’s hurlers will have the use of a wall, five metres high, as well as a “floodlit astro-turf hurling practice area”.

Gavin Cooney
Reports From Qatar

Get Gavin's exclusive writing and analysis from the 2022 Fifa World Cup

Become a Member

There will be a trail for walking and jogging around the perimeter of the site.

The application for planning permission was received by Fingal County Council on 25 May, and granted on 17 November. 

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie