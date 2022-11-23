Dublin GAA get green light for centre of excellence in Hollystown

Dublin GAA applied for planning permission last May.

DUBLIN GAA HAVE been granted planning permission to build a centre of excellence at Hollystown.

The facility will include four floodlit GAA pitches, one of which will have a synthetic surface.

It will be located at the former Hollystown Golf Course, to the north-west of the city, on the Ratoath Road.

The development will include a renovation of the former two-storey clubhouse, with the bar being converted into two new dressing rooms. There will be six dressing rooms in total.

The clubhouse offices will be converted into a team meeting room.

An indoor training facility is planned, which will include a pitch (30mx20m) and a “tactics space”.

A covered stand, with a capacity of 500 spectators, will overlook the first pitch.

The county’s hurlers will have the use of a wall, five metres high, as well as a “floodlit astro-turf hurling practice area”.

There will be a trail for walking and jogging around the perimeter of the site.

The application for planning permission was received by Fingal County Council on 25 May, and granted on 17 November.