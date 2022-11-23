Dublin GAA get green light for centre of excellence in Hollystown

DUBLIN GAA HAVE been granted planning permission to build a centre of excellence at Hollystown.
The facility will include four floodlit GAA pitches, one of which will have a synthetic surface.
It will be located at the former Hollystown Golf Course, to the north-west of the city, on the Ratoath Road.
The development will include a renovation of the former two-storey clubhouse, with the bar being converted into two new dressing rooms. There will be six dressing rooms in total.
The clubhouse offices will be converted into a team meeting room.
An indoor training facility is planned, which will include a pitch (30mx20m) and a “tactics space”.
A covered stand, with a capacity of 500 spectators, will overlook the first pitch.
The county’s hurlers will have the use of a wall, five metres high, as well as a “floodlit astro-turf hurling practice area”.
Reports From Qatar
Get Gavin's exclusive writing and analysis from the 2022 Fifa World CupBecome a Member
There will be a trail for walking and jogging around the perimeter of the site.
The application for planning permission was received by Fingal County Council on 25 May, and granted on 17 November.
COMMENTS