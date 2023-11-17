How will the Dubs invest their new multi-million euro sponsorship deal?

DUBLIN GAA’S NEW multi-million euro sponsorship deal is ‘equivalent’ to the previous AIG arrangement – and will help fund construction of their Hollystown training centre.

County chairman Mick Seavers declined to put a figure on the fresh five-year deal with Staycity Aparthotels to sponsor all four codes in the capital.

But he said it’s similar ‘to previous deals’, which were reportedly worth up to €1 million per year, and revealed that the money will be a big help when it comes to financing the new Hollystown training hub in north-west Dublin.

It’s hoped to begin work there in early 2024 with four new pitches, a pavilion, hurling wall and indoor training and preparation facilities all planned.

Meanwhile, on the south side of the county, Dublin GAA has begun the process of seeking planning permission to develop a similar training base at the Spawell complex which it purchased in 2017.

Seavers said permission is unlikely to be granted for that project until mid-2024, by which time development works will already have begun at the Hollystown site which they bought in late 2020.

Erin’s Isle clubman Seavers said: “With the Hollystown project at the moment, we’re actually waiting on tender prices which will come in at somewhere around €15 million-plus.

“It’s a lot of money but it is to safeguard the future of Dublin GAA and that’s why the (sponsorship) deal is so important.

“A lot of that money will go into the professional fees and it will go into all the work that needs to be done there.”

It’s hoped that the Hollystown complex will be ready for use within two years. Seavers said the local Tyrrelstown GAA club will play a key part in the project as they will be provided with a pitch on the site.

James Crombie / INPHO Mick Seavers and Jack McCaffrey celebrate after Dublin's 2018 All-Ireland final victory. James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

Dublin GAA also hopes to get the use of new pitches at Rathcoole. The county board has owned a plot of land in that area for a number of decades though it has yet to be developed.

Seavers explained: “In Rathcoole, there’s development going on out there from the county council point of view. We’re kind of going in tandem with them and we’ll get two pitches and a juvenile pitch and dressing-rooms. It’s a partnership we’re entering into with South Dublin.”

- Survival -

Seavers is hopeful that the new training centres will help with the huge demand for pitches and facilities throughout Dublin. He noted that just 29% of pitches used by clubs in the capital are actually owned by them.

He said: “It’s so, so difficult to get land. You couldn’t compete at €200,000 to €250,000 an acre and the land just gets snapped up. That’s been the driving force behind all these (projects).”

Part of the challenge with developing the Spawell complex will be dealing with the businesses that currently operate there, including a golf driving range run by former European Tour winner Peter Lawrie.

Seavers said: “We have to go and get planning permission firstly and that could take until maybe March or June of next year. Then we’ll have a look at how we finance it. We’re tied into a deal with Croke Park and we have some businesses up there that are leased so we have to be considerate of that.

“Spawell (as a project) was badly affected by Covid, it kind of stopped the train moving. Between that and Hollystown, it’s two projects that we think are vital for the survival and particularly the growth of Gaelic games in Dublin. Clubs just don’t have space anymore.

“This would be a great help for all the clubs, right across Dublin. It’s not just for clubs that are in the area. We could provide assistance there all throughout the year for colleges and schools, even Leinster club matches and that.”