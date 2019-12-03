This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Jim Gavin's successor as Dublin manager expected to be named next week

The All-Ireland five-in-a-row winning boss stepped down on Saturday.

By Emma Duffy Tuesday 3 Dec 2019, 12:49 PM
32 minutes ago 1,747 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4915680
Jim Gavin after Dublin's 2019 All-Ireland win.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Jim Gavin after Dublin's 2019 All-Ireland win.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

DUBLIN GAA ARE expected to name Jim Gavin’s successor by late next week.

RTÉ Sport and the Irish Independent are among those reporting that the procedure to name his replacement began last night, with a new boss expected to be announced by the time of the annual Dublin County Convention on Thursday, 12 December.

Gavin stepped down as manager of the county’s senior footballers on Saturday afternoon, after creating GAA history in September when he led his side to an All-Ireland five-in-a-row.

In the statement announcing his departure, Chairman of the County Committee, Seán Shanley, said the Dublin County Board would “shortly” commence the process of appointing the Round Towers man’s successor.

It’s understood that last night at Parnell Park, a sub-committee to interview potential candidates was proposed, with approval for that expected on Thursday. 

“There is no white smoke as such,” Shanley told Niall Scully as he emerged from the meeting.

“All we have done is to propose a sub-committee to interview potential candidates. And that sub-committee has to be approved by the county committee this Thursday night.

“So until that happens, we are not in a position to release the names of the people on the sub-committee. If the county committee agree to give us the go ahead, we will take it from there.

Ideally, we would like to have everything done and dusted before our annual convention on 12 December.

Former boss Pat Gilroy and U20 manager Dessie Farrell are among those linked to the job, with backroom team members Paul Clarke, Jason Sherlock and Declan Darcy, and Dublin ladies three-in-a-row winning manager Mick Bohan among others being mentioned as potential replacements.

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

