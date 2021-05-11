Dublin GAA team will not be sanctioned for Covid-19 breaches

THE DUBLIN GAA team will not face sanctions such as fines or criminal charges following a Covid-19 breach last March.

Photographs were published in the Irish Independent of some members of the team taking part in a training session on 31 March, which contravened Covid-19 regulations at the time.

Senior football manager Dessi Farrell, who did not attend the training session, was suspended for 12 weeks as a result of the incident and the county board apologised “unreservedly”.

At the time An Garda Síochána confirmed that it was in the process of making enquiries into reports of the regulation breaches, while Minister of State for Sports, Jack Chambers, called for action to be taken.

However, it was confirmed today that the players involved in the incident would not be punished as it was not considered a “penal regulation”.

A statement issued to The42 read: “An Garda Síochána has completed an investigation and advises of the Director of Public Prosecutions were sought.

“Regulation 11 placed restrictions on organising training events. Regulation 11 was not declared to be a penal regulation, therefore no prosecution could be initiated.”