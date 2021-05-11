BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 13°C Tuesday 11 May 2021
Advertisement

Dublin GAA team will not be sanctioned for Covid-19 breaches

Photographs were published in the Irish Independent of the team taking part in a training session last March.

By The42 Team Tuesday 11 May 2021, 3:12 PM
19 minutes ago 1,650 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5434201
File pic.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
File pic.
File pic.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

THE DUBLIN GAA team will not face sanctions such as fines or criminal charges following a Covid-19 breach last March.

Photographs were published in the Irish Independent of some members of the team taking part in a training session on 31 March, which contravened Covid-19 regulations at the time.

Senior football manager Dessi Farrell, who did not attend the training session, was suspended for 12 weeks as a result of the incident and the county board apologised “unreservedly”.

At the time An Garda Síochána confirmed that it was in the process of making enquiries into reports of the regulation breaches, while Minister of State for Sports, Jack Chambers, called for action to be taken.

However, it was confirmed today that the players involved in the incident would not be punished as it was not considered a “penal regulation”.

A statement issued to The42 read: “An Garda Síochána has completed an investigation and advises of the Director of Public Prosecutions were sought. 

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

“Regulation 11 placed restrictions on organising training events. Regulation 11 was not declared to be a penal regulation, therefore no prosecution could be initiated.”

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie