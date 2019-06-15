Three-goal Dublin sensationally end Galway's summer and advance from Leinster

Dublin 3-19

Galway 0-24

Kevin O’Brien reports from Parnell Park

THE LEINSTER HURLING CHAMPIONSHIP threw up a huge upset as Galway’s summer was prematurely ended by a heroic Dublin performance.

The Tribesmen were shell-shocked at the final whistle as Dublin’s four-point win allied to the draw between Wexford and Kilkenny meant the 2017 All-Ireland champions were dumped out of the championship on scoring difference.

Galway were ultimately punished for their failure to beat Carlow by more than the six-point margin they managed.

Four teams finished on five points but Kilkenny (+18) and Wexford (+15) will meet in the Leinster final, while Dublin (+11) advance to the All-Ireland preliminary quarter-final and Galway (+3) are out.

This was an enthralling encounter played at a frenetic pace throughout. Dublin claimed the victory after scoring 1-7 in the final 10 minutes. Chris Crummey won a penalty shortly after half-time that Sean Moran dispatched for his third goal of the competition. Crummey then broke through the Galway rearguard and fired in Dublin’s third goal in the 67th minute.

The big news for Galway was the return of Joe Canning following his knee injury. The former Hurler of the Year arrived off the bench in the 47th minute to a huge ovation by the away supporters. He showed few signs of rust with two points from open play

Cathal Mannion scored 0-8 a week ago in Nowlan Park and added a further nine here. Such was the quality of his free-taking he remained on the placed balls even after Canning’s introduction.

Galway came into this game knowing at least a draw would seal their place in the Leinster final. Dublin needed a win to guarantee their spot in the provincial decider with a defeat spelling the end of their season.

Eamonn Dillon, fresh from scoring 2-2 against Carlow in their previous game, bagged 1-1 in another fine display for the victors. Conal Keaney was excellen with a three-point haul and Dublin had game-winners all over the field.

Joseph Cooney played at centre-back for the Tribesmen with former All-Star centre-back Gearoid McInerney placed on the wing.

Both sides lost key players to injury during the opening period. Eoghan O’Donnell was forced off after 15 minutes and Conor Whelan followed him 10 minutes later.

The first-half was hard-hitting and tense. The teams were on level terms eight times as the momentum swung between them. Johnny Glynn gave an early sign of his intent by barrelling through two Dublin defenders to win a close-range free for Cathal Mannion to convert.

Mannion converted five of his six placed balls in the opening 35 minutes and Colm Callanan fired over a booming free from inside his own 45m. At the far end, Conal Keaney was proving an effective target from Alan Nolan’s puck-outs, fetching four balls in the first-half.

When Eamonn Dillon raced through to bag his third goal in the championship in the 28th minute, Dublin moved three clear for the first time. But it only served to spark Galway into life. They finished the half with four unanswered points to take an 0-12 to 1-8 lead into the break.

Within 90 seconds of the restart, Dublin had their second goal. It arrived from Sean Moran’s penalty after Daithi Burke took Chris Crummey as he sliced through the away defence.

This time Galway hit back with three-in-a-row, including one from Canning shortly after his introduction, to the delight of the Tribe supporters. The sides went tit for tat over the next 15 minutes. Keaney grabbed three huge scores and Alan Nolan fired over a point from deep inside his own half.

Mannion, David Glennon and Jason Flynn popped over scores, but Dublin’s grip on the game tightened down the home straight. Chris Crummey fired in a brilliant goal after 68 minutes and Sutcliffe tagged on a vital score moments later to hand the Dubs a massive victory.

Dublin

1. Alan Nolan (St. Brigid’s)

2. Paddy Smyth (Clontarf)

3. Eoghan O’Donnell (Whitehall Colmcille)

26. Shane Barrett

6. Seán Moran (Cuala)

5. Chris Crummey (Lucan Sarsfields)

7. Darragh O’Connell (Cuala)

8. Seán Treacy (Cuala)

9. Tomás Connolly (St Vincent’s)

10. Conal Keaney (Ballyboden St. Enda’s)

12. Cian Boland (St Oliver Plunkett’s-Eoghan Rudh)

15. Eamonn Dillon (Naomh Fionnbarra)

11. Danny Sutcliffe (St. Jude’s)

22. Oisin O’Rorke (Kilmacud Crokes)

21. Liam Rushe (St Patrick’s Palmerstown)

Subs

17. James Madden (Ballyboden St Enda’s) for O’Donnell

13. Fergal Whitely (Kilmacud Crokes) for Boland (47)

19. Daire Gray (Whitehall Colmcilles) for Hendricken (55)

7. Daragh O’Connell (Cuala) for Treacy (57)

14. Ronan Hayes (Kilmacud Crokes) for Rushe (64)

Galway

1. Colm Callanan (Kinvara)

2. Darren Morrissey (Sarsfields)

3. Daithí Burke (Turloughmore)

4. Aidan Harte (Gort)

5. Padraic Mannion (Ahascragh-Fohenagh)

7. Joseph Cooney (Sarsfields)

6. Gearóid McInerney (Oranmore-Maree)

8. Johnny Coen (Loughrea)

9. David Burke (St Thomas – captain)

11. Jonathan Glynn (Ardrahan)

10. Cathal Mannion (Ahascragh-Fohenagh)

12. Adrian Tuohy (Beagh)

15. Brian Concannon (Killimordaly)

14. Jason Flynn (Tommy Larkins)

13. Conor Whelan (Kinvara)

Subs

23. Kevin Hussey (Turloughmore) for Whelan (25, inj)

20. Joe Canning (Portumna) for Touhey (47)

24. Niall Burke (Oranmore Maree) for Concannon (53)

26. Thomas Monaghan (Creachmhaoil) for Burke (61)

25. Sean Linnane (Turloughmore) for Coen (69)

Referee: Cathal McAllister (Cork)

