Dublin respond to Monaghan defeat with emphatic 11-point win over Galway

Dublin 1-15

Galway 0-7

Kevin O’Brien reports from Croke Park

DUBLIN RECOVERED FROM last Sunday’s defeat to Monaghan in convincing fashion with a clinical double-digit point defeat of Galway tonight.

The Sky Blues have been beaten twice in succession just once in the Jim Gavin era, but never in the same calendar year. That prospect rarely looked on the cards in a game that was effectively put to bed with Dean Rock’s 57th-minute goal, which left Dublin eight clear.

Dublin’s are still well below the level they’ll be at during the summer, but they prevailed here convincingly against the Connacht side after a slow start.

Rock clinically dispatched 1-4 and Cormac Costello won man of the match with a six-point haul, including one offensive mark and five from play.

Gavin handed out three debuts, starting Liam Flatman and Sean Bugler, while highly-rated midfielder Darren Gavin made his senior bow off the bench in the second-half.

This was the fourth game between the sides in the last 12 months and Dublin are pulling further clear each time. They drew last March in the regulation league meeting before the Dubs won by four in the Division 1 final, by nine in last August’s All-Ireland semi-final and by 11 tonight.

Peter Cooke scores a point. Source: Tommy Grealy/INPHO

Galway put out a young side, were missing a host of regulars and are aiming to peak far later this year, but even still they’ll be disappointed with the result. After a bright start, they scored just a point from play in the second period, although they battled gamely for 50 minutes or so.

Thomas Flynn’s positioning on the edge of the square was an interesting experiment from Galway boss Kevin Walsh. The theory being that the Dublin full-back line may be vulnerable to high ball inside, particularly with the advanced mark rule that’s being trialled in the league.

Flynn joined Padraig Cunningham in a two-man full-forward line with Shane Walsh operating as a link man. Galway targetted Flynn twice with aerial deliveries in the opening half and he drew a foul off Michael Fitzsimons for a pointed Walsh free, but drifted further out during the second-half.

Galway dropped 13 bodies behind the ball on the defensive end of things and crowded the scoring zone as they have done over the past two seasons. They did flood men forward when they attacked, but Dublin mirrored Galway’s system and frequently had 12 or 13 men inside their own half.

Cillian McDaid, playing in his second game after returning from his AFL stint, kicked two scores as Galway led by 0-3 to 0-1 after the opening quarter. Centre-forward Peter Cooke caused problems and had two points to his name in an impressive opening 35 minutes for the Tribesmen.

Rock curled over a couple of frees to settle Dublin and a brace from Cormac Costello – with a third ruled out by Hawk-Eye – left them 0-6 to 0-4 ahead at the interval.

Brian Fenton made the second of his spectacular fetches on Galway kick-outs early in the second period as the Dubs took control. Costello kicked a few fine second-half scores and Rock finished well from close range after a Paul Flynn point attempt dropped short.

Galway’s only from play after half-time arrived through Johnny Heaney as Dublin romped home.

Scorers for Dublin: Dean Rock 1-5 (0-3f), Cormac Costello 0-6 (0-1 mark), Paul Mannion 0-2, Saen Bugler and Niall Scully (0-1 mark) 0-1 each.

Scorers for Galway: Peter Cooke and Cillian McDaid 0-2 each, Johnny Heaney, Shane Walsh (0-1f) and Barry McHugh (0-1f) 0-1 each.

Dublin

1. Evan Comerford (Ballymun Kickhams)

3. Michael Fitzsimons (Cuala)

21. Liam Flatman (Kilmacud Crokes)

2. Eric Lowndes (St. Peregrine’s)

4. Eoin Murchan (Na Fianna)

6. Jonny Cooper (Na Fianna)

7. John Small (Ballymun Kickhams)

8. Brian Fenton (Raheny)

5. James McCarthy (Ballymun Kickhams)

12. Niall Scully (Templeogue Synge Street)

15. Ryan Baaquel (Ballyboden St Enda’s)

19. Sean Bugler (St Oliver Plunkett’s Eoghan Ruadh)

13. Paul Mannion (Kilmacud Crokes)

14. Dean Rock (Ballymun Kickhams)

11. Cormac Costello (Whitehall Colmcille)

Subs

10. Brian Howard (Raheny) for Basquel (49)

22. Paul Flynn (Fingallians) for Bugler (55)

18. Jack McCaffrey (Clontarf) for Small (60)

23. Darren Gavin (Lucan Sarsfields) for McCarthy (61)

24. Conor McHugh (Na Fianna) for Mannion (66)

Galway

1. Ruairí Lavelle (Salthill/Knocknacarra)

3. Seán Andy Ó Ceallaigh (Naomh Ánna, Leitir Mór)

7. Seán Kelly (Moycullen)

2. Eoghan Kerin (Annaghdown)

5. Gary O’Donnell (Tuam Stars)

6. Gareth Bradshaw (Moycullen)

12. Johnny Heaney (Killannin)

8. Ciaran Duggan (Annaghdown)

22. Cein D’Arcy (Cathair Loisgreain)

10. Cillian McDaid (Monivea-Abbey)

11. Peter Cooke (Moycullen)

23. Johnny Duane (Naomh Seamus)

15. Shane Walsh (Kilkerrin-Clonberne)

13. Padraig Cunningham (Headford)

9. Thomas Flynn (Athenry)

Subs:

15. Barry McHugh (An Creagan/Magh Locha) for McDaid (ht)

20. Fintan Cooney (Naomh Seamus) for D’Arcy (60)

21. Danny Cummins (Baile Clar na Gaillimhe) for Cunningham (60)

17. Gearoid Armstrong (Bothar na Tra/Cnoc na Cathrach (62)

Referee: Ciaran Brannigan (Down).