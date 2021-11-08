Dublin, Galway and Tipperary county senior finals all to be televised live next weekend

THREE GAA COUNTY senior finals will be televised live next weekend with the focus on Dublin hurling, Galway football and Tipperary hurling.

The RTÉ cameras are live from Parnell Park next Saturday evening as the Dublin senior hurling decider takes place at 6pm.

It pits Kilmacud Crokes against Na Fianna, as the Ballyboden-Cuala title dominance since 2015 is set to be broken. Kilmacud last won the championship in 2014 and have been defeated in three deciders since between 2016 and 2018, while Na Fianna are contesting their first final.

Dublin players Liam Rushe, Donal Burke, Ronan Hayes and Fergal Whitely will all be in action.

On Sunday the TG4 cameras are live from Pearse Stadium at 1.30pm for the Galway senior football final as Corofin play Mountbellew-Moylough.



It’s a familiar pairing with both teams having reached the final in four campaigns in recent times (2009, 2015, 2017 and 2018) and two of those went to replays. Corofin emerged victorious on all four occasions.

The All-Ireland kingpins won seven-in-a-row between 2013 and 2019 in Galway before it was Mountbellew who defeated them in last year’s semi-final. The Mountbellew quest for glory was subsequently thwarted in a final again, this time by Moycullen, and they must go back to 1986 for their last senior title win.

The second part of the GAA BEO double bill on TG4 is the Tipperary senior hurling final, which will see Loughmore-Castleiney meet Thurles Sarsfields at 3.15pm.

It’s a repeat of the 2014 final, which Thurles Sarsfields won by 2-22 to 3-11, and was the start of four successive titles claimed by the club. Loughmore must go back to 2013 for their last title win and they lost last year’s final in heartbreaking circumstances in extra-time against Kiladangan.