Saturday 17 July 2021
Covid case in Dublin camp rules out four players of Leinster hurling final

Cian O’Callaghan, Ronan Hayes, Fergal Whitely and Oisin O’Rourke all miss out.

By Kevin O'Brien Saturday 17 Jul 2021, 7:24 PM
709 Views
Dublin manager Mattie Kenny.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

THE DUBLIN CAMP has been rocked by a positive Covid-19 test which has ruled out for players from today’s Leinster hurling final against Kilkenny. 

Cian O’Callaghan and Ronan Hayes drop out of the starting team while Fergal Whitely and Oisin O’Rorke won’t take their place on the bench.

Instead, Andrew Dunphy and Mark Schutte come into the team, with Ronan Smyth, John Hetherton, Sean Currie and Fiontan McGibb added to the bench.

It’s unclear at this stage whether Cian O’Callaghan’s brother Con, named to start at full-forward for Dessie Farrell’s footballers tomorrow, will be affected.

Dublin 

1. Alan Nolan (St Brigid’s)

2. Paddy Smyth (Clontarf), 3. Eoghan O’Donnell (Whitehall Colmcille), 17. Andrew Dunphy (St Brigid’s)

5. Daire Gray (Whitehall Colmcille), 6. Liam Rushe (Na Fianna), 7. James Madden Ballyboden St Enda’s)

8. Rian McBride (St Vincent’s), 9. Conor Burke (St Vincent’s)

10. Danny Sutcliffe (St Judes), 11. Donal Burke (Na Fianna), 12. Chris Crummey (Lucan Sarsfields)

13. Cian Boland (St Oliver Plunketts ER), 23. Mark Schutte (Cuala), 15. Cian O’Sullivan (St Brigid’s).

Kevin O'Brien
