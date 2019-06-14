This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Friday 14 June, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Dublin unveil starting side to face Galway in Leinster clash

The sides meet in Parnell Park tomorrow night.

By Fintan O'Toole Friday 14 Jun 2019, 7:58 PM
56 minutes ago 1,593 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4683344
Dublin hurling boss Mattie Kenny.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Dublin hurling boss Mattie Kenny.
Dublin hurling boss Mattie Kenny.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

DUBLIN BOSS MATTIE Kenny has announced their starting fifteen for tomorrow night’s crunch Leinster hurling championship tie against Galway.

There are two changes from the starting side that defeated Carlow last time out with Darragh O’Connell coming in at wing-back and Fergal Whitely introduced to the attack. Paul Ryan and Shane Barrett are the players omitted.

It remains to be seen whether Dublin make any late changes as Barrett is now free to play despite being sent-off in that clash with Carlow.

The Na Fianna man was shown a red card for ‘behaving in a way which is dangerous to an opponent’ but after a hearing last night, the CHC found the infraction was not proven and he is now available.

Throw-in at Parnell Park tomorrow night is 7pm.

Dublin

1. Alan Nolan (St. Brigid’s)

2. Paddy Smyth (Clontarf)
3. Eoghan O’Donnell (Whitehall Colmcille)
4. Cian Hendricken (Naomh Mearnog)

5. Chris Crummey (Lucan Sarsfields)
6. Seán Moran (Cuala)
7. Darragh O’Connell (Cuala)

8. Seán Treacy (Cuala)
9. Tomás Connolly (St Vincent’s)

10. Conal Keaney (Ballyboden St. Enda’s)
11. Danny Sutcliffe (St. Jude’s)
12. Cian Boland (St Oliver Plunkett’s-Eoghan Rudh)

13. Fergal Whitely (Kilmacud Crokes)
14. Ronan Hayes (Kilmacud Crokes)
15. Eamonn Dillon (Naomh Fionnbarra)

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie