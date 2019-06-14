Dublin unveil starting side to face Galway in Leinster clash

DUBLIN BOSS MATTIE Kenny has announced their starting fifteen for tomorrow night’s crunch Leinster hurling championship tie against Galway.

There are two changes from the starting side that defeated Carlow last time out with Darragh O’Connell coming in at wing-back and Fergal Whitely introduced to the attack. Paul Ryan and Shane Barrett are the players omitted.

It remains to be seen whether Dublin make any late changes as Barrett is now free to play despite being sent-off in that clash with Carlow.

The Na Fianna man was shown a red card for ‘behaving in a way which is dangerous to an opponent’ but after a hearing last night, the CHC found the infraction was not proven and he is now available.

Throw-in at Parnell Park tomorrow night is 7pm.

Here is the Dublin Senior Hurling team to face Galway in the Leinster SHC at Parnell Park tomorrow

Dublin

1. Alan Nolan (St. Brigid’s)

2. Paddy Smyth (Clontarf)

3. Eoghan O’Donnell (Whitehall Colmcille)

4. Cian Hendricken (Naomh Mearnog)

5. Chris Crummey (Lucan Sarsfields)

6. Seán Moran (Cuala)

7. Darragh O’Connell (Cuala)

8. Seán Treacy (Cuala)

9. Tomás Connolly (St Vincent’s)

10. Conal Keaney (Ballyboden St. Enda’s)

11. Danny Sutcliffe (St. Jude’s)

12. Cian Boland (St Oliver Plunkett’s-Eoghan Rudh)

13. Fergal Whitely (Kilmacud Crokes)

14. Ronan Hayes (Kilmacud Crokes)

15. Eamonn Dillon (Naomh Fionnbarra)

