Five star! Dublin make All-Ireland history with replay win over Kerry

HISTORY WAS MADE under the Saturday night lights, Dublin’s All-Ireland dance of celebration as a seismic moment for the sport took place.

Darby’s goal struck down Kerry in 1982. Lar’s hat-trick had halted Kilkenny in 2010. Two attempts were necessary in 2019 but ultimately Dublin were assured and got the job done.

Five-in-a-row wrapped up as they grasped Sam Maguire for the seventh time this decade. Six points in it at the finish, Dublin getting their business done in the second half of a game that was balanced on a knife edge at the break when the teams were locked at 0-10 apiece.

The defining moment arrived when many were returning to their seats after that absorbing opening period. Eoin Murchan was the unlikely scoring source for Dublin, a defender parachuted into their starting line-up who provided a marvellous goal that broke this game open.

He had been detailed to police Sean O’Shea but bounded forward to gather the second-half throw-in from a loose punch by David Moran and then accelerated straight down the central corridor of the Kerry defence.

Once he approached Shane Ryan’s goalmouth, the Na Fianna man’s composure was admirable as he planted his shot to the net. It was a critical intervention but 20 minutes later his evening ended in pain as he was carted off in clear discomfort after shipping a knock to the leg. He had made his mark though, the only goal of the evening was telling.

Con O’Callaghan kicked a point an instant later but Kerry did fight back. They reeled off three points in the trot and by the 45th minute were only one adrift, 1-11 to 0-13. That was the closest they came to the champions on the scoreboard, their sharpness and accuracy eluding them in front of goal in the second half.

They only chalked 0-5 on the board after the interval, a bunch of shots going away from a goal, a few more attacks breaking down and a path to goal obstructed by Stephen Cluxton in the 53rd minute as he stood tall to divert Stephen O’Brien’s piledriver away.

Dean Rock supplied the last two points of the match, the insurance scores that copperfastened the success for Dublin. Their advantage could have swelled further but Diarmuid Connolly was denied by a fine late save from Shane Ryan.

The first half was simply a joy to watch. 20 points split evenly between the sides, the exchanges lit up by shooting of a staggeringly high standard.

Dublin had set the tone early, exploding from the blocks. Their eye was in early in front of goal. Con O’Callaghan, Ciaran Kilkenny and Paul Mannion had all snapped over points inside three minutes. Dublin created what looked a sizeable gap by the 8th minute, 0-5 to 0-1, that trio of marquee forwards continuing to drive them on.

But Kerry gradually grew in stature, powered by their own lethal attacking combo of David Clifford and Paul Geaney. Between that quintet of attackers notched a combined 0-14 in the first half. It was terrific stuff.

A packed house settled in for a rip-roaring second-half yet once Murchan cut through and raised that green flag, Dublin were in the ascendancy. The sense of inevitability grew about the outcome as the second half unfolded.

Jim Gavin’s side at the summit as another championship concludes.

Scorers for Dublin: Ciaran Kilkenny, Con O’Callaghan, Paul Mannion 0-4 each, Dean Rock 0-3 (0-1 ’45), Eoin Murchan 1-0, David Byrne, James McCarthy, Niall Scully 0-1 each.

Scorers for Kerry: Seán O’Shea (0-3f), David Clifford (0-1f) 0-5 each, Paul Geaney 0-4, Adrian Spillane 0-1.

Dublin

1. Stephen Cluxton (Parnells – captain)

24. Eoin Murchan (Na Fianna)

4. Michael Fitzsimons (Cuala)

2. David Byrne (Naomh Olaf)

7. John Small (Ballymun Kickhams)

3. Jonny Cooper (Na Fianna)

5. Jack McCaffrey (Clontarf)

6. James McCarthy (Ballymun Kickhams)

8. Brian Fenton (Raheny)

10. Niall Scully (Templeogue Synge Street)

11. Ciarán Kilkenny (Castleknock)

12. Brian Howard (Raheny)

13. Paul Mannion (Kilmacud Crokes)

14. Con O’Callaghan (Cuala)

15. Dean Rock (Ballymun Kickhams)

Subs

19. Diarmuid Connolly (St Vincent’s) for McCaffrey (half-time)

22. Philly McMahon (Ballymun Kickhams) for Murchan (inj) (55)

20. Cormac Costello (Whitehall Colmcille) for Scully (58)

25. Cian O’Sullivan (Kilmacud Crokes) for Byrne (68)

23. Kevin McManamon (St Judes) for Mannion (68)

9. Michael Darragh MacAuley (Ballyboden St Enda’s) for Howard (74)

Kerry

1. Shane Ryan (Rathmore)

2. Jason Foley (Ballydonoghue)

4. Tom O’Sullivan (Dingle)

3. Tadhg Morley (Templenoe)

5. Paul Murphy (Rathmore)

6. Gavin Crowley (Templenoe)

7. Brian Ó Beaglaoich (An Ghaeltacht)

8. David Moran (Kerins O’Rahilly’s)

9. Jack Barry (Na Gaeil)

23. Diarmuid O’Connor (Na Gaeil)

11. Sean O’Shea (Kenmare)

15. Adrian Spillane (Templenoe)

13. David Clifford (Fossa)

14. Paul Geaney (Dingle)

12. Stephen O’Brien (Kenmare)

Subs

10. Gavin White (Dr Crokes) for Adrian Spillane (51)

19. Jack Sherwood (Firies) for Ó Beaglaoich (51)

21. Tommy Walsh (Kerins O’Rahilly’s) for O’Connor (55)

18. Killian Spillane (Templenoe) for Murphy (inj) (59)

26. James O’Donoghue (Killarney Legion) for Barry (64)

20. Dara Moynihan (Spa) for Crowley (71)

Referee: Conor Lane (Banteer)