Dramatic All-Ireland football final ends with Dublin and Kerry heading to a replay

Dublin 1-16

Kerry 1-16

A MOMENT OF GAA history has been postponed, Dublin and Kerry will have to duel again to settle the issue of whether five-in-a-row can be achieved.

Dean Rock swung over an injury-time point to bring Dublin level and saw another shot at the death tail wide in the pursuit of a winner. The champions can breathe a sigh of relief at having another opportunity, forced to play with 14 men for a large chunk of this game and pushed all the way by a Kerry team who were ignited by Killian Spillane’s second-half goal.

The first half was dominated by a series of decisive moments. The setback of a missed penalty for Kerry, the boost of a cracking goal for Dublin and then a red card flashed at Jonny Cooper as the half ended to create some intrigue.

Paul Geaney was entrusted with the responsibility of the early spot kick but he banged in a shot at mid height that Stephen Cluxton clawed any impressively. Sean O’Shea converted the resultant ’45 but it felt an opportunity lost for Kerry, just like when Geaney had been denied a goal earlier by a defensive block on the line.

Dublin made no mistake when their chance arose, constructing a classic team move that stemmed from a marvellous Cluxton kick-out, featured a rousing Brian Howard catch and a clinical 18th minute finish by Jack McCaffrey to the net.

But if that was the launchpad for a period of Dublin dominance, they were rocked before the break with the dismissal of Cooper, a second yellow after a series of fouls on David Clifford.

More to follow…

Scorers for Dublin: Dean Rock 0-10 (0-6f, 0-1 ’45), Jack McCaffrey 1-3, Paul Mannion 0-2, Con O’Callaghan 0-1.

Scorers for Kerry: Sean O’Shea 0-10 (0-4f, 0-3 ’45), Killian Spillane 1-1, David Clifford 0-2, Gavin Crowley, Stephen O’Brien, Tommy Walsh 0-1 each.

Dublin

1. Stephen Cluxton (Parnells – captain)

7. John Small (Ballymun Kickhams)

4. Michael Fitzsimons (Cuala)

3. Jonny Cooper (Na Fianna)

5. Jack McCaffrey (Clontarf)

6. James McCarthy (Ballymun Kickhams)

2. David Byrne (Naomh Olaf)

8. Brian Fenton (Raheny)

9. Michael Darragh MacAuley (Ballyboden St. Enda’s)

12. Brian Howard (Raheny)

15. Ciarán Kilkenny (Castleknock)

10. Niall Scully (Templeogue Synge Street)

14. Dean Rock (Ballymun Kickhams)

13. Paul Mannion (Kilmacud Crokes)

11. Con Callaghan (Cuala)

Kerry

1. Shane Ryan (Rathmore)

2. Jason Foley (Ballydonoghue)

3. Tadhg Morley (Templenoe)

4. Tom O’Sullivan (Dingle)

5. Paul Murphy (Rathmore)

6. Gavin Crowley (Templenoe)

7. Brian Ó Beaglaoich (An Ghaeltacht)

8. David Moran (Kerins O’Rahillys)

24. Jack Barry (Na Gaeil)

10. Gavin White (Dr Crokes)

11. Sean O’Shea (Kenmare)

9. Adrian Spillane (Templenoe)

13. David Clifford (Fossa)

14. Paul Geaney (Dingle)

12. Stephen O’Brien (Kenmare)

Referee: David Gough (Meath)