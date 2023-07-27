'There'll be fights in the dressing room over who gets to mark David Clifford'

FORMER DUBLN FOOTBALLER Michael Darragh MacAuley believes there will be plenty of fights over who gets the chance to mark David Clifford in what he believes will be their toughest battle for All-Ireland glory.

Dan Sheridan / INPHO Former Dublin footballer Michael Darragh MacAuley.

After a two-year pause, Dessie Farrell’s side are back in a Sam Maguire final where they will aim to dethrone the reigning champions Kerry. There is an added layer of individual acclaim attached with Dublin’s mission, with stalwarts James McCarthy, Stephen Cluxton and Michael Fitzsimons all aiming to collect a ninth All-Ireland medal.

Unlike previous appearances, Dublin will enter the 2023 showpiece as challengers and underdogs by a slim margin. There’s also the ongoing narrative surrounding Cluxton’s shock return to the squad as being a call for help, and an indication of a distrust in the new generation of players in the squad. All of those factors bleed into the theory that this would be Dublin’s greatest triumph yet if they can unseat Kerry.

“I presume it would be a narrative for the lads that this would be their favourite All-Ireland,” says MacAuley. “This is the hardest one to win and their backs are to the wall. It would probably send a strong message from the likes of James McCarthy, Mick Fitz and the lads who have been around the block. It must mean a lot to young guys like Lee Gannon who haven’t had their hands on it yet. They can buy into what those lads are selling.

“There are some lads there who don’t have All-Irelands, there’s some lads who were getting used to it for a while and it got taken off them. You really want those two years and that little bit of exile to put a fire underneath them.”

McCarthy is enjoying a particularly impressive season as he continues to provide the engine power in the Dublin team. He’s also the team captain this year. His influence was apparent throughout Dublin’s six-in-a-row charge too, something which MacAuley witnessed up close.

“He’s a phenomenal professional in an amateur’s game. Some people have a little more talent than others and James works at it. He will work his whole life around recovery. He’d make an excellent professional in any sport. It comes first for 99% of the lads, but with James, he’d always go the extra mile to make sure his body is in one piece.

“It’s frightening to see how good he is at the moment. I know it must be hard to maintain those levels but it’s great to see James actually performing.”

As for the obstacles that stand between Dublin and Sam Maguire glory on Sunday, David Clifford is the great conundrum they must face. Michael Fitzsimons will most likely be selected to track the Fossa forward, although it could be Davey Byrne who gets the nod as well. Either way, MacAuley is confident that there will be lots of volunteers for the most unenviable man-marking job.

“There’s actually a hunger to mark David Clifford within the Dublin team. If I was there, I’d be running a mile because he’d absolutely murder me. He’s unbelievable to watch but as a player, I would love if a player had a particularly good game the day before I played them. If that was the semi-final and I was marking them in the final. You like to hear people applauding your opposition just before you play them.

“David seems to be a different ball game because he just brings an outrageous level of consistency. There are no peaks and troughs with him. He’s just operating at a high level consistently. But it’s a great challenge and that’s what you want. The lads will want this and there’ll be fights in the dressing room over who gets to mark him.

“The pair of them will be tearing the hair out of each other to get to mark him. They’re well able. On their day, they’ve marked the best players over the last number of years and I certainly think both of them are well able for him on their day.”

Allianz ambassador and former Dublin Gaelic Footballer, Michael Darragh MacAuley was speaking ahead of the All-Ireland final.