No changes as Dublin and Kerry unveil sides for All-Ireland final

DUBLIN AND KERRY have named unchanged sides for this weekend’s All-Ireland senior ladies football final.

The LGFA’s 50th senior decider throws in at 4pm in Croke Park on Sunday, bookending an enthralling triple-header which also sees Down and Limerick, and Clare and Kildare, go head-to-head for junior and intermediate glory respectively.

It’s a novel senior showdown as heavyweights Dublin and Kerry meet for the very first time in the final.

The sides face off for the third time in 2023, with the Kingdom triumphing in both league and championship to date. Declan Quill and Darragh Long’s resurgent charges return to the final after last year’s defeat to Meath, hoping to end a 30-year wait for Brendan Martin Cup success. They last lifted the silver in 1993 and will be eyeing a record 12th title.

Their main injury concern is Hannah O’Donoghue, her fitness to be monitored right to the wire after her semi-final setback. Captain Siofra O’Shea is ruled out after a recent cruciate ligament knee injury.

Advertisement

LGFA. LGFA.

LGFA. LGFA.

Mick Bohan’s Dublin are back in the decider for the first time since their 2021 defeat to the Royals — and go in search of a sixth crown after they completed their four in-a-row tilt in ’20.

Captain Carla Rowe is among their big names in a much-changed panel, while Louise Ní Mhuircheataigh leads the Kerry charge.

Clare and Kildare have stuck with the same starting teams for their intermediate showdown, while Down and Limerick ring the changes at junior level.

Full-back Ciara Byrne and midfielder Aoife Laverty come into the Mourne 15, with Paige Smyth and Clara Mulvenna dropping to the bench, while the in-form Caoimhe McGrath starts for the Shannonsiders ahead of Iris Kennelly.

Sunday 13 August - 2023 TG4 All-Ireland Final day, Croke Park

All games live on TG4

11.45am – Down v Limerick (Junior)

Down: A McGivern; A Greene, C Byrne, O Boyle; N McKibbin, M Doherty (capt.), O Duffy; A Laverty, A Brogan; N Scullion, V McCormack, L Duffy; E Fitzpatrick, N Ferris, A O’Higgins.

Limerick: C Bateman; A Quaid, Y Lee, M MacNamara; G Lee, L Walshe, L Ryan; R Ambrose (capt.), F Bradshaw; D Murphy, K O’Leary, C Mee; L Coughlan, A Ryan, C McGrath.

Referee: Angela Gallagher (Dublin).

1.45pm – Clare v Kildare (Intermediate)

Clare: A Lenihan; Á Keane, S Ní Chonaill, G Harvey; L Griffin, C Harvey (capt.), O Devitt; A Reidy, C Moloney; L Ryan, F Marrinan, A Sexton; L Griffey, C Blake, C Cahill.

Kildare: M Hulgraine; L Burke, L Lenehan, A Clifford; L Gilbert, R Sargent, L Murtagh; G Clifford (capt), A Rattigan; T Duggan, N Dooley, C Sullivan; E Dowling, R Byrne, L Curran.

Referee: Gus Chapman (Sligo).

4pm – Dublin v Kerry (Senior)

Dublin: A Shiels; N Crowley, L Caffrey, A Kane; L Magee, M Byrne, N Donlon; J Dunne, E O’Dowd; C O’Connor, O Nolan, K Sullivan; H Tyrrell, C Rowe, J Egan.

Kerry: C Butler; É Lynch, K Cronin, C Murphy; A O’Connell, E Costello, C Lynch; L Scanlon, L Galvin; N Carmody, N Ní Chonchúir, A Galvin; H O’Donoghue, D O’Leary, L Ní Mhuircheartaigh (capt.).

Referee: Shane Curley (Galway).