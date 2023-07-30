Dublin crowned All-Ireland champions as they hold off Kerry in tense finale

Dublin 1-15

Kerry 1-13

DUBLIN ARE BACK at the summit of Gaelic football.

In a tension-filled decider, they produced the stronger kick when it mattered most as Paul Mannion and Dean Rock fired the injury-time points that saw them overcome the challenge Kerry posed.

Paul Geaney fired home the late first-half goal that propelled Kerry ahead 1-4 to 0-6 at the interval but Dublin countered in the second half with Paddy Small’s 46th minute goal changing the course of the match.

More to follow…

Dublin

1. Stephen Cluxton (Parnells)

2. Eoin Murchan (Na Fianna), 3. Michael Fitzsimons (Cuala), 4. David Byrne (Naomh Olaf)

9. Brian Howard (Raheny), 6. John Small (Ballymun Kickhams), 7. Lee Gannon (Whitehall Colmcille)

8. Brian Fenton (Raheny), 5. James McCarthy (Ballymun Kickhams)

10. Paddy Small (Ballymun Kickhams), 14. Con O’Callaghan (Cuala), 18. Ciarán Kilkenny (Castleknock)

11. Paul Mannion (Kilmacud Crokes), 13. Cormac Costello (Whitehall Colmcille), 15. Colm Basquel (Ballyboden St-Enda’s)

Kerry

1. Shane Ryan (Rathmore)

2. Graham O’Sullivan (Dromid Pearses), 3. Jason Foley (Ballydonoghue), 4. Tom O’Sullivan (Dingle)

5. Paul Murphy (Rathmore), 6. Tadhg Morley (Templenoe), 7. Gavin White (Dr Crokes)

8. Diarmuid O’Connor (Na Gaeil), 9. Jack Barry (Na Gaeil)

10. Dara Moynihan (Spa Killarney), 11. Seán O’Shea (Kenmare) 12. Stephen O’Brien (Kenmare)

13. Paudie Clifford (Fossa) 14. David Clifford (Fossa), 15. Paul Geaney (Dingle)

Referee: David Gough (Meath)