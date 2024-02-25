5 talking points from Dublin's emphatic football league win over Kerry

1. Two wins from four for Dublin and Kerry

Dublin’s 10-point demolition of Kerry last night means the 2023 All-Ireland finalists both have two wins from four in Division 1 of the National Football League.

Dessie Farrell’s side dominated in every facet of the 3-18 to 1-14 victory under the lights in Croke Park. One-point defeats to Monaghan and Mayo are now firmly in the rearview mirror, with last weekend’s triumph over Roscommon built on.

“Overall very happy,” Farrell said afterwards. “There were some good spells of football in there for sure and same old, same old – plenty to pick out in terms of stuff we need to do a bit better. It was a good performance, some very solid individual performances as well. Delighted with some of the young lads and newer lads getting in the mix and doing very well. A few boys still to come back so it keeps things competitive which is important too.”

Any momentum Kerry had gathered after wins over Monaghan and Mayo was scuppered at HQ. Their opening defeat came at the hands of Derry, but this one could be particularly damaging.

“It’s February, it’s not fatal but it will certainly make us go back to the drawing board and look at certain areas because we malfunctioned around the kick-outs,” Jack O’Connor reflected. “It’s only damaging if you don’t react properly to it and remedy it.”

2. Kerry’s dreadful first half

Dublin ripped Kerry apart in the opening period. Con O’Callaghan’s fifth-minute goal sent the Dubs into a 1-2 to 0-1 lead, and from the 10th minute to the short whistle, they outscored the Kingdom 1-8 to 0-5. Kerry trailed by nine points at half time.

“We were just well off it in the first half. We malfunctioned as a team,” O’Connor said.

Jack O'Connor and Dessie Farrell after the game. Morgan Treacy / INPHO Morgan Treacy / INPHO / INPHO

“They were getting their kick-out off easy, they were going through us in the middle third and they were putting ball into good forwards and on a calm night like this on a good sod it’s very hard to mark that.”

Con O’Callaghan caused havoc inside, while David Clifford was uncharacteristically off colour at the other end. He blazed over in the ninth minute when he could well have had a goal, and did the same in the second half. He miscued several shots into Hill 16, the jeers heightening with every missed opportunity.

Seán O’Shea, while Kerry’s top scorer with 0-6 (2f, 1 ’45), also left a lot of chances behind him. Paudie Clifford had a quiet night, but it wasn’t just a case of their leading lights being sub-par. Kerry collectively lacked energy and impetus, particularly in the first half.

They mounted a comeback on the restart and the second half was less jarring on the scoreboard — 1-7 to 1-5 — but three points was as close as they got. Not scoring from the 57th minute onwards will be another concern, but perhaps down the list.

3. King Con

O’Callaghan was unplayable. He finished with 3-4 — 2-2 from play — and could well have added to that tally. His opening goal perhaps encapsulated his performance: after a clever backdoor cut and evading hapless Kerry defenders, he smashed home off the post.

He completed his rout in style, driving through the heart of the Kerry defence and slotting into the bottom left-hand corner from 13 yards. O’Callaghan almost had his hat-trick wrapped up in the 18th minute, only for a brilliant Shane Ryan stop, while his other scores weren’t half bad. He made no mistake from the spot, and his points were split evenly between open play and frees.

Con O'Callaghan scores his second goal, from a penalty. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

“Con did very well,” Farrell said. “He looked sharp, which was great. Knowing Con, there will be areas of his own game that he will want to scrutinise and look over. But overall, Con can be very happy with his performance.”

“Con O’Callaghan had a great night of course,” O’Connor added, “but it’s hard for defenders to mark that if you’re not slowing the ball down in the middle third and that was our issue in the first half.”

3. How did new faces and emerging players fare?

Dublin started with six of last year’s All-Ireland final team, while Kerry had 10 in from the off, meaning opportunities for others.

All eyes were on Theo Clancy, one of the Dublin defenders tasked with shackling Clifford. The 20-year-old Kilmacud Crokes star passed the acid test with flying colours, as the reigning Footballer of the Year finished with just two points from play in anger.

“It’s been some baptism for Theo in fairness,” Farrell said. “He stood up. Very composed young man and he’s just going to get better I think. He’s learning with each game and we’re looking forward to what he has to bring through his career, but particularly this summer.”

Ross McGarry was industrious and chipped in with a point, Peadar O’Cofaigh Byrne slotted in beside Brian Fenton in midfield and David O’Hanlon continued between the posts in the absence of Stephen Cluxton. He missed two first-half frees, but his fast kick-outs were a real platform for the Dubs and there was little he could do about Joe O’Connor’s goal.

After a poor first half from the Kerry midfield, O’Connor kicked 1-1 as he continues his return from an ACL injury. There were problems in the half forward line too, but both Dylan Geaney and Cillian Burke hit fine first-half efforts. It was a chastening night for another emerging player, Dylan Casey, as he and his defensive colleagues felt the wrath of Con and co. He conceded the penalty for a foul on Paddy Small, while another new face, Damien Bourke, was hooked at half time.

5. What next for both teams?

A trip to Derry awaits Dublin as the two teams promoted from Division 2 go toe-to-toe, while Kerry host Tyrone next weekend.

Farrell says Mickey Harte’s men are the “in-form team at the moment” and is relishing the challenge. He’s likely to be without Eoin Murchan, who is a “concern” after limping off last night and the wait for a full-strength Dublin is likely to linger on. The manager stayed coy on potential returnees like Cluxton and Mick Fitzsimons, but is hopeful Cormac Costello will be back in the mix after a concussion.

GAA.ie GAA.ie

“We’re not focusing on league status or where we are in the league table or anything like that,” he added when asked about chasing a final berth. “We were down that road before and I think it’s actually counterproductive to be honest.

“Once you start holding guns to your head it’s not conducive to playing with freedom. For us, it’s about growth and development and getting ready for what’s to come through the summer.”

O’Connor, meanwhile, is optimistic his side can bounce back against Tyrone in Killarney. “We were as poor in the first half tonight as we were up in Castlebar in the first half last year,” he said.

“We responded well after Castlebar, so we’re just hoping for a similar reaction next Sunday. That’s all you can do. There’s no point feeling sorry for yourself.”

O’Connor may have Tom O’Sullivan available for that one, who wasn’t risked after taking “a kick to the calf” in training, while Paul Geaney and Stephen O’Brien won’t be rushed back.