2019 All-Star returns as Dublin and Kerry name teams for league opener

ALL-IRELAND CHAMPIONS DUBLIN and league holders Kerry have shown their hands for tomorrow’s Division 1 opener at Parnell Park [throw-in 5.15pm, live on TG4].

Olwen Carey returns in a huge boost to the Dubs, with Mick Bohan selecting eight 2023 All-Ireland final starters for this repeat clash. 2019 All-Star Carey was absent from the set-up in 2022 and 2023, but lines out at midfield tomorrow. The three-time All-Ireland winner last featured as a substitute in the 2021 All-Ireland final defeat to Meath.

Leah Caffrey, Lauren Magee, Martha Byrne, Niamh Crowley, Niamh Donlon, Caoimhe O’Connor, Orlagh Nolan and Jodi Egan all start against the Kingdom. All-Star full-back Caffrey will lead the team, with captain Carla Rowe named on the bench.

Kerry, meanwhile, opt for five All-Ireland final starters: Kayleigh Cronin, Aishling O’Connell, Anna Galvin, Niamh Carmody — who is captain for 2024 — and Niamh Ní Chonchúir.

Declan Quill and Darragh Long’s side came out on top in the league and group stages of the championship when these heavyweights met last year, before Dublin turned the tables on All-Ireland final day and lifted the Brendan Martin Cup for the first time since 2020.

*First Team Selection of 2024*



Dublin name their team for this Saturday's (Jan 20th) @lidl_ireland NFL Rd 1 meeting with Kerry.



Parnell Park, 5.15pm (Live on TG4)



Parnell Park, 5.15pm (Live on TG4)



Full team news here… pic.twitter.com/LZFtK2i20C — DublinLGFA (@dublinladiesg) January 19, 2024

The six other Division 1 sides have also named their starting teams for this weekend.

It’s all change for Cork, who face Galway in Mallow on Sunday. Key forward Doireann O’Sullivan will not be involved this season, according to local media reports, along with a host of other big names. Ciara O’Sullivan and Róisín Phelan are set to miss the league campaign, with Meabh O’Sullivan, Eimear Meaney, Laura Fitzpatrick and Bríd O’Sullivan stepping away for 2024.

Hannah Looney, Maire O’Callaghan, Melissa Duggan and Libby Coppinger are among the experienced cohort starting for Shane Ronayne’s Rebels.

Galway, similarly, are without some big names as they begin life under Daniel Moynihan. Tracey Leonard has reportedly retired from inter-county duty, while their Kilkerrin-Clonberne contingent don’t start on Sunday.

LGFA say Tracey Leonard has retired from inter-county football. Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

Liam McHale has named his first competitive Mayo team, with veteran star Fiona McHale to be deployed at full-forward against Meath. The Royals, All-Ireland champions in 2021 and 2022, have also shown their hand, with All-Star goalkeeper Monica McGuirk captaining the team. New manager Shane McCormack is without Vikki Wall as she pursues Rugby Sevens, but Emma Duggan and Shauna Ennis are among the substitutes.

Big hitters Aimee Mackin, Caroline O’Hanlon and Kelly Mallon all start for Armagh as Gregory McGonigle kicks his reign off against Waterford. And Pat Sullivan has shown his hand for the Déise, with the four Murray sisters from Comeragh Rangers all in from the get-go.

Dublin: R Fleming; N Crowley, L Caffrey (capt.), N Donlon; L Magee, M Byrne, H Hegarty; C Darby, O Carey; C O’Connor, O Nolan, J Egan; K Murphy, N Hetherton, A Timothy.

Kerry: M.E. Bolger; C O’Brien, D Kearney, A Dillane; C McCarthy, K Cronin, A O’Connell; A Harrington, A Galvin; N Carmody (capt.), N Ní Chonchúir, K.A. Hanrahan; K Brosnan, E Dineen, J Lucey.

Cork: S Murphy; M Duggan, L Coppinger, D Kiniry; A McDonagh, M O’Callaghan (capt.), D Kiely; A Healy, S Cronin; E Jack, K Quirke, S O’Leary; L McDonagh, H Looney, E Cleary.

Galway: D Gower; M Jordan, S Lynch, E Gavin; K Geraghty, C Trill, A Ní Cheallaigh; M Glynn, L Coen; M Walsh, A Davoren (capt.), S Hynes; C McCarthy, A O’Rourke, A Molloy.

Mayo: L Reid; L Wallace, S Lally (capt.), E Reape, K Sullivan, D Caldwell, J Mortimer; A Geraghty, H Reape; F McLaughlin, L Cafferky, M Cannon; T Needham, F McHale, S Walsh.

Meath: M McGuirk (capt.); K Newe, A Sheridan, N Troy; N Gallogly, M.K. Lynch, A Cleary; M O’Shaughnessy, S Melia; M Thynne, E Moyles, C Smith; M Byrne, M Farrelly, A Leahy.

Armagh: A Carr; G Ferguson, C McCambridge (capt.), R Mulligan; C Towe, L McConville, D Coleman; N Coleman, C O’Hanlon; E Druse, A McCoy, S Quigley; A Mackin, L Kenny, K Mallon.

Waterford: E O’Brien; C Murray, E Power, T Behan; A Murray, H Power, N Power; E Murray, K Hogan (capt.); K McGrath, A O’Neill, M Comerford; C McCarthy, K Murray, L McGregor.