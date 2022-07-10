5 key tactical decisions facing Jack O'Connor and Dessie Farrell

Dublin boss Dessie Farrell and Kerry's Jack O'Connor. Source: Inpho

1. Kerry’s bid to release Morley as sweeper

WHEN JACK O’CONNOR returned as manager, one of his first moves was to install Tadhg Morley at centre-back. Morley tends to drop off and sit in front of his full-back line in a manner similar to what Cian O’Sullivan did for years with Dublin.

Kerry have looked like a far more solid unit defensively as a result. They’ve conceded just two goals all season in league and championship.

The issue today is that Dublin will push right up on the Kerry defence and will try to keep Morley occupied so he can’t sit back. Ciaran Kilkenny, who has been operating at left-hand forward so far in the championship, looks like the prime candidate to take up the 11 role and ask questions of Kerry’s system.

Morley can’t afford to give Kilkenny the freedom of the park or he’ll kick a handful of scores and dictate the Dublin attack.

Jack O’Connor could use Brian Ó Beaglaoich or Tom O’Sullivan in a man-marking role on Kilkenny and look for Morley to cheat from wing-back in front of his full-back line.

In the scenario that Con O’Callaghan is fit to start, using him for spells at centre-forward would really disrupt Kerry’s plans and leave oceans of space for Dublin’s inside attackers.

2. If Con doesn’t start, how do Dublin get goals?

Dublin are tight lipped about the availability of O’Callaghan amid rumours that he suffered a hairline fracture. Much depends on where that fracture is. A lower body issue would reduce the likelihood of his availability further.

Although it doesn’t count for much, he was absent in a brief video from training that Dublin released on their social media platforms on Friday. James McCarthy, also absent for the quarter-final against Cork, did train.

Advertisement

Con O'Callaghan is a major doubt for Dublin. Source: Lorraine O’Sullivan/INPHO

O’Callaghan is arguable a greater loss to Dublin than David Clifford would be to Kerry. He makes the Dublin attack tick. He gives them a long ball option and provides a very real goal threat.

His low centre of gravity, strength and goal scoring instant makes him almost unmarkable when he’s in form. Without him, their attack looks far more laboured.

Paddy Small has size and power with an accurate left foot, so if he replaces O’Callaghan Dublin need to use his athleticism more. Throw in the odd high ball to test the Kerry defence.

3. Dublin’s defensive match-ups

Mick Fitzsimons is usually the man entrusted to track David Clifford and that is expected to continue. Lee Gannon and Eoin Murchan may pick up Paul Geaney and Paudie Clifford between them.

Dublin might fancy Gannon’s threat going forward to put the elder Clifford on the back foot, although Geaney’s height advantage over Murchan could be exploited by Kerry. It’s likely Gannon will take Paudie Clifford.

Another option for Dublin is to employ Murchan at wing-back to counter-act Stephen O’Brien’s pace, with Jonny Cooper or Davy Byrne starting in the corner on Geaney.

John Small is a dead cert to be handed the tagging role on Sean O’Shea. That battle alone could be worth the entrance fee.

Dublin have plenty of options for the wing-back roles. The most obvious choices are McCarthy and Brian Howard. They can rotate in dropping back as a plus one. Cooper, Murchan and even Eoghan O’Donnell could also come into the picture.

Kerry’s David Moran. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

4. Who plays in Kerry midfield?

David Moran was excellent on his first start of the year against Mayo in the quarter-final. It was an impressive showing considering he played no league football and only made late appearances off the bench against Cork and Limerick.

Moran’s ability to move the ball by foot is key in a game where Kerry will be looking to find David Clifford with early deliveries. Will Jack O’Connor start with Moran again or choose to hold him for the final 20 minutes, when experience and calm heads are required?

Diarmuid O’Connor was quiet against Mayo, yet he’ll surely retain his place here. Jack Barry has tended to do a good job on Brian Fenton since Eamonn Fizmaurice’s days in charge. There are question marks over his fitness to complete 70 minutes, so it’s a big call for the manager.

Exclusive NZ - IRE

Rugby Analysis Get Murray Kinsella's match analysis and Garry Doyle's updates from New Zealand exclusive to members Become a Member

Following Fenton’s lung-bursting runs up and down Croke Park is no mean feat.

If Barry doesn’t start then Diarmuid O’Connor is the man who’ll have to keep an eye on Fenton. If Kerry retain the Moran-O’Connor partnership, Dublin could throw a cat among the pigeons by playing McCarthy at midfield and Lahiff at wing-back.

McCarthy would fancy his chances of running the legs off Moran, who would be his direct marker in that scenario.

Whoever starts in centre-field, it will be a key war zone.

5. Bench options

Unlike the last time these teams met in the All-Ireland series in 2019, there’s no doubting Kerry have the stronger bench this time.

They introduced Killian Spillane, Paul Murphy, Micheál Burns, Joe O’Connor, Tony Brosnan and Gavin Crowley the last day out.

Compare that with Dublin. Lorcan O’Dell, Cian Murphy, Aaron Byrne, Eoghan O’Donnell and Davy Byrne came on against Cork. It’s a far cry from the days when Connolly, Brogan, Flynn, Macauley and McManamon would be sprang into action.

Dublin hurling captain Eoghan O'Donnell. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

If O’Callaghan misses out for Dublin, it would rob them of another bench option.

It will be interesting to see if O’Donnell gets significant game-time here. His athleticism and big game experience makes him a real option around the half-back line.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!