We’re live as Dublin take on Kilkenny in Croke Park with the Bob O’Keeffe Cup on the line.
Here’s the Kilkenny starting XV — Richie Leahy is also now starting in place of Alan Murphy.
1. Eoin Murphy
2. Tommy Walsh
3. Huw Lawlor
4. Paddy Deegan
20. James Maher
6. Padraig Walsh
7. Conor Browne
8. Richie Reid
9. Adrian Mullen
10. John Donnelly
11. Martin Keoghan
12. Billy Ryan
13. Eoin Cody
14. TJ Reid
23. Richie Leahy
So after those changes, here is Dublin’s starting team.
Eoghan O’Donnell starts for the Dubs at full-back, with Fiontan McGibb and Sean Currie added to the Dublin bench.
1. Alan Nolan
2. Paddy Smyth
3. Eoghan O’Donnell
17. Andrew Dunphy
5. Daire Gray
6. Liam Rushe
7. James Madden
8. Rian McBride
9. Conor Burke
10. Danny Sutcliffe
11. Donal Burke
12. Chris Crummey
13. Cian Boland
23. Mark Schutte
15. Cian O’Sullivan
TEAM NEWS: There’s one change for Kilkenny as well - James Maher replaces Darragh Corcoran.
TEAM NEWS: Some breaking news in the last little while as the teams were confirmed. Dublin have confirmed one case of Covid-19 within their team, with three more players subsequently identified as close contacts.
While there has been no confirmation of which player has had the positive test, we do know the four players who will miss out this evening: Cian O’Callaghan and Ronan Hayes both drop out of the Dubs’ starting XV, while Fergal Whitely and Oisin O’Rourke are no longer on the bench.
Andrew Dunphy and Mark Schutte start for O’Callaghan and Hayes.
Good evening and welcome to what promises to be an absolute cracker in Croke Park.
It’s the Leinster senior hurling championship final as Dublin bid to lift the Bob O’Keeffe Cup for the first time since 2013… while Kilkenny bid to do what Kilkenny do best.
Throw-in is at 7.30pm — and, much like everywhere else in the country, the sun is absolutely beating down on Headquarters.
