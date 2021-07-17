8 mins ago

TEAM NEWS: Some breaking news in the last little while as the teams were confirmed. Dublin have confirmed one case of Covid-19 within their team, with three more players subsequently identified as close contacts.

While there has been no confirmation of which player has had the positive test, we do know the four players who will miss out this evening: Cian O’Callaghan and Ronan Hayes both drop out of the Dubs’ starting XV, while Fergal Whitely and Oisin O’Rourke are no longer on the bench.

Andrew Dunphy and Mark Schutte start for O’Callaghan and Hayes.