Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 26°C Saturday 17 July 2021
Advertisement

Liveblog

2,464 Views 0 Comments
Share

Here’s the Kilkenny starting XV — Richie Leahy is also now starting in place of Alan Murphy.

1. Eoin Murphy

2. Tommy Walsh
3. Huw Lawlor
4. Paddy Deegan

20. James Maher
6. Padraig Walsh
7. Conor Browne

8. Richie Reid
9. Adrian Mullen

10. John Donnelly
11. Martin Keoghan
12. Billy Ryan

13. Eoin Cody
14. TJ Reid
23. Richie Leahy

So after those changes, here is Dublin’s starting team.

Eoghan O’Donnell starts for the Dubs at full-back, with Fiontan McGibb and Sean Currie added to the Dublin bench.

Dublin

1. Alan Nolan

2. Paddy Smyth
3. Eoghan O’Donnell
17. Andrew Dunphy

5. Daire Gray
6. Liam Rushe
7. James Madden

8. Rian McBride
9. Conor Burke

10. Danny Sutcliffe
11. Donal Burke
12. Chris Crummey

13. Cian Boland
23. Mark Schutte
15. Cian O’Sullivan

TEAM NEWS: There’s one change for Kilkenny as well - James Maher replaces Darragh Corcoran.

TEAM NEWS: Some breaking news in the last little while as the teams were confirmed. Dublin have confirmed one case of Covid-19 within their team, with three more players subsequently identified as close contacts.

While there has been no confirmation of which player has had the positive test, we do know the four players who will miss out this evening: Cian O’Callaghan and Ronan Hayes both drop out of the Dubs’ starting XV, while Fergal Whitely and Oisin O’Rourke are no longer on the bench.

Andrew Dunphy and Mark Schutte start for O’Callaghan and Hayes.

Good evening and welcome to what promises to be an absolute cracker in Croke Park.

It’s the Leinster senior hurling championship final as Dublin bid to lift the Bob O’Keeffe Cup for the first time since 2013… while Kilkenny bid to do what Kilkenny do best.

Throw-in is at 7.30pm — and, much like everywhere else in the country, the sun is absolutely beating down on Headquarters.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

About the author:

About the author
Niall Kelly
@niallkelly
niall@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie