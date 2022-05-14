Kilkenny dominate second-half to hammer disappointing Dublin by double scores

Kilkenny 3-25

Dublin 0-17

BY THE END, it was shooting practice for Kilkenny in Parnell Park.

Three points ahead at half-time, they left Dublin trailing in their wake with a powerful second-half performance.

The hit 2-12 in 2nd half, 2-9 of it from play as Dublin badly wilted under the May sunshine. Kilkenny won by double scores and this was Brian Cody’s team at their best, all work-rate, ferocious tackling and ruthless in front of goal.

A win next weekend against Wexford will guarantee their place in the Leinster final with a draw assuring a top-three finish. Given their superior scoring difference over Wexford, even a defeat could see them advance to the All-Ireland series.

Adrian Mullen (0-5) and Martin Keoghan (2-1) led the scoring charge for the Cats, but it was a win built on substance rather than style. Mullen’s switch to midfield paid dividends and he ran the show at stages, while Keoghan scored his goals at key stages of the game.

Keoghan, a late introduction to the starting team, fired in a goal either side of half-time and TJ Reid made the game safe with their third in the 50th minute.

Reid started slow but looked more like himself after half-time and finished with 1-7.

Playing in their third away championship game of the round-robin campaign, Cody made four late changes to his, introducing Richie Reid, Cian Kenny, Cillian Buckley and Martin Keoghan.

TJ Reid was pushed to centre-forward but endured another quiet afternoon. Eoin Cody was lively in the corner and beside him Keoghan and Kenny made hay.

Kenny recovered from a hamstring injury to take a few full-forward role. He clipped over three points inside the first 14 minutes. Dublin landed a few early bombs through Donal Burke, Daire Gray and Conor Burke, but the ball wasn’t sticking on the inside line of attack.

Aidan Mellett had a few opportunities to take on Cian O’Callaghan after neat cross field passes inside. He was unable to get much joy out of the Cuala defender and found himself hauled ashore after 32 minutes.

The Cats took control at the midway point of the half, stroking over six points in a 10-minute period to move two clear by the 25th minute. Chris Crummey had his moments at midfield, driving forward in traffic to fire over before he celebrated as he jogged past Cody.

A Burke free from distance brought Dublin level, before Keoghan struck for a Kilkenny goal. He pulled off a skilful chop into the hand and fired past Sean Brennan.

That helped the visitors into a three-point interval lead, one they doubled early in the second-half. Some brilliant approach play by Reid on the end line saw him find Keoghan, who drilled home his second goal from 21m.

Reid was in the groove now. He found space near the flank to fire one over from play shortly before he hit the net. The 34-year-old gathered a long ball inside and spun around as he was being fouled. Just when it appeared the referee was going to award a penalty, Reid batted into the net.

The left Kilkenny nine clear and the coasted to victory from there. Mullen, Reid and subs John Donnelly and Billy Ryan added scores as Kilkenny scored the final eight efforts without reply.

The manner by which Dublin waved the white flag will be of major concern to Mattie Kenny. It will be difficult to pick up the troops for a visit to Salthill to face unbeaten Galway next weekend.

More to follow…

Scorers for Kilkenny: Martin Keoghan 2-1, TJ Reid 1-7 (0-5f), Adrian Mullen 0-5, Cian Kenny 0-4, Alan Murphy 0-3, John Donnelly, Billy Ryan, Cillian Buckley and Billy Ryan 0-1 each.

Scorers for Dublin: Donal Burke (0-8f) 0-10, Conor Burke 0-2, Chris Crummey, Riain McBride and Mark Schutte 0-1 each.

Kilkenny

1. Eoin Murphy (Glenmore)

2. Mikey Butler (O’Loughlin Gaels), 3. Conor Delaney (Erin’s Own), 4. Tommy Walsh (Tullaroan),

5. Michael Carey (Young Irelands), 6. Paddy Deegan (O’Loughlin Gaels), 18. Richie Reid (Ballyhale Shamrocks)

21. Cian Kenny (James Stephens), 22. Alan Murphy (Glenmore)

10. Walter Walsh (Tullogher-Rosbercon), 11. Pádraig Walsh (Tullaroan), 12. Adrian Mullen (Ballyhale Shamrocks)

24. Martin Keoghan (Tullaroan), 14. TJ Reid (Ballyhale Shamrocks), 15. Eoin Cody (Ballyhale Shamrocks)

Dublin

1 Seán Brennan (Cuala)

2 James Madden (Ballyboden St Enda’s), 3 Eoghan O’Donnell (Whitehall Colmcille), 4 Cian O’Callaghan (Cuala)

5 Donnacha Ryan (St. Brigid’s), 6 Paddy Smyth (Clontarf), 7. Daire Gray (Whitehall Colmcilles)

8 Conor Burke (St. Vincent’s), 9 Chris Cummey (Lucan Sarsfields)

10 Donal Burke (Na Fianna), 11 Rian McBride (St. Vincent’s), 12 Danny Sutcliffe (St. Jude’s)

15 Aidan Mellett (Ballyboden St. Enda’s), 14 Ronan Hayes (Kilmacud Crokes), 15 Fergal Whitely (Kilmacud Crokes)

Referee: Thomas Walsh (Waterford)