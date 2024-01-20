Dublin ladies football team call for ceasefire in Gaza before league opener

THE DUBLIN SENIOR ladies football team and management have called for “an immediate ceasefire in Palestine”.

The reigning All-Ireland champions held a banner that read, ‘Sos cogaidh sa Phalaistín,’ before their Lidl Ladies National Football League Division 1 opener against Kerry at Parnell Park this evening.

Shortly after the game, which they lost on a scoreline of 1-8 to 0-6, they released a statement via Irish Sport for Palestine.

“We, members of the Dublin Senior Ladies Football Team and Management feel strongly about taking a stand on the issue of an Immediate Ceasefire in Palestine,” it reads.

“As we have watched events unfold in the region on our screens every day for the past 106 days, we have been greatly disturbed and saddened.

“Almost 25,000 lives have been lost, 70% of whom are women, children and young adolescents, while more than 20,000 babies have been born into a living hell. A staggering 85% of the population has now been displaced while all the hospitals have been destroyed in Gaza.

“We are privileged to represent this great city of Dublin, however, with that great privilege comes a great responsibility to do the right thing. We want our voices to be heard. So, we are taking this opportunity to plead with the key influencers and decision makers.

“Please do all in your power to help bring a ceasefire and end to hostilities in the Gaza region.

“Ní neart go cur le chéile.”

Irish Sport for Palestine last week released an open letter, signed by 200 Irish athletes, declaring their solidarity with the Palestinian people and calling for “an immediate and permanent ceasefire in Gaza”.

Sarah McCaffrey, an All-Ireland winner with Dublin in 2017 and 2020, was among the signatories, with Michael Darragh Macauley, Bernard Brogan, Paul Flynn, Mick Fitzsimons, Philly McMahon and Rory O’Carroll included from the men’s side.

At least 24,927 people have been killed by Israel’s military campaign in response to the Hamas attacks of 7 October 2023, according to the health ministry in the Gaza Strip.