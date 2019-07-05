Dublin make three changes for Leinster MFC final against Kildare

DUBLIN HAVE MADE three changes for Saturday’s Electric Ireland Leinster minor football championship final against Kildare at Pairc Tailteann.

Jim Lehane has opted to bring Jack Lundy, Luke Murphy-Guinane and Ross Keogh into his starting XV for the provincial decider from the side that defeated Westmeath in the semi-final.

The Dublin manager has seen his side score 9-73 in their five games en route to Saturday’s final, as the young blues bid to win their 34th Leinster minor crown and first since 2017.

Dublin, operating in Group 2 during the round-robin stages, defeated Meath, Wexford and Offaly to top their group before overcoming Wicklow and Westmeath in the knockout stages.

The action in Navan gets underway at 2pm and the game is live on TG4′s YouTube channel.

Dublin minor football XV:

1. Hugh O’Sullivan (Ballyboden St Enda’s)

2. Conor Tyrell (St Oliver Plunkett’s/Eoghan Ruadh)

3. Ben Millist (Ballinteer St John’s)

4. Conor Archer (Naomh Mearnog)

5. Kieran Conroy (St Pat’s, Donabate)

6. Senan Forker (Castleknock)

7. Jack Lundy (Ballinteer St John’s)

8. David O’Dowd (Cuala)

9. Luke Murphy-Guinane (Naomh Olaf)

10. Ryan O’Dwyer (Ballyboden St Enda’s)

11. Luke Swan (Castleknock)

12. Fionn Murray (Thomas Davis)

13. Alex Rogers (Clann Mhuire)

14. Ross Keogh (St Sylvester’s)

15. Sean Kinsella (Fingal Ravens).

Subs:

16. Gerard O’Reilly (St Oliver Plunkett Eoghan Ruadh)

17 .Michael Nealon (Kilmacud Crokes)

18. Ben Harding (Castleknock)

19. Alex Watson (Castleknock)

20. Harry Colclough (Ballyboden St Enda’s)

21. Luke Curran (Westmanstown Gaels)

22. Tom Brennan (Na Fianna)

23. Robbie Bolger (Ballymun Kickhams)

24. Dara Fagan (Clontarf).

