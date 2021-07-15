Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin and Offaly to meet in Leinster decider, Tipperary book Munster final spot

It was a busy night of U20 football action.

By The42 Team Thursday 15 Jul 2021, 10:01 PM
Mark Lavin celebrates scoring a goal for Dublin.
Image: Lorraine O'Sullivan/INPHO
Image: Lorraine O'Sullivan/INPHO

DUBLIN WILL PLAY Offaly in this year’s Leinster U20 football final after both emerged victories from their semi-final clashes tonight.

Dublin’s goal scoring ability was critical as they put four past Meath, to help achieve success by 4-7 to 0-13 at Páirc Tailteann in Navan. They’ll meet Offaly next as football in the Faithful county received another boost when they held off Westmeath in their semi-final by 1-11 to 1-9 in Mullingar.

Tipperary recovered from a slow start to eventually defeat Waterford in their Munster semi-final clash by 0-11 to 0-9 in Thurles. Paddy Christie’s side will now have home advantage for the final as they get set to entertain Cork in Semple Stadium, a game that will take place next Thursday 22 July at 7.30pm.

Dublin are chasing three-in-a-row and the county’s seventh title in eight seasons, while Offaly last contested the final in 2017 when they lost to Dublin. The teams will meet in O’Moore Park in Portlaoise, also next Thursday 22 July at 7.30pm with TG4 to provide live coverage.

Luke Swan hit Dublin’s opening goal tonight as they went in front 1-5 to 0-2 at the interval. Further strikes to the net arrived in the second half from Mark Lavin, Lorcan O’Dell and Adam Fearon.

Luke Mitchell (0-6) and David Moriarty (0-4) helped Meath chip away at the deficit but Dublin held on for a six-point victory.

jack-flynn-and-adam-fearon Jack Flynn and Adam Fearon. Source: Lorraine O'Sullivan/INPHO

Cormac Egan’s goal gave Offaly a great early boost in their semi-final but Westmeath countered with Devin Hill netting. It was 1-5 to 1-3 in favour of Offaly at half-time, the teams were tied at 1-8 apiece by the second-half water break, but Offaly found their range in a low scoring tie to win late on, thanks to a scoring burst. Jack Bryant scored 0-7 for the winners

It’s the first time Tipperary have reached the Munster final at this level since 2015, winning that year in their third consecutive appearance in a final. Sean O’Connor was top scorer with 0-6 tonight in their victory, the Clonmel Commercials man pointing the way while Kevin Grogan scored 0-2.

paddy-christie Tipperary selector Paddy Christie. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

Waterford made the brighter start with Padraig Fitzgerald impressing as they went ahead 0-5 to 0-2 but Tipperary drew level at 0-5 apiece by the interval and were in front 0-9 to 0-6 at the second-half water break. Waterford cut the gap to the minimum late on but Grogan hit the insurance score for Tipperary.

Results

Leinster U20 football semi-finals

  • Dublin 4-7 Meath 0-13
  • Offaly 1-11 Westmeath 1-9

Munster U20 football semi-final

  • Tipperary 0-11 Waterford 0-9

