Messages from 'worried members' prompts Dublin LGFA plea to not organise training sessions

Dublin LGFA is urging all members to refrain from organising training sessions.

THE DUBLIN LADIES football county board has issued a plea with mentors not to organise training sessions after receiving “a number of messages from worried members.”

It was announced last week that all GAA activity is to be suspended until 29 March.

The decision was taken “in line with the Government announcement on Covid-19.” Taoiseach Leo Varadkar revealed a number of measures at the time, which included the cancellation of mass gatherings of over 100 (indoor) and 500 (outdoor).

The LGFA, along with the GAA and the Camogie Association, imposed a blanket ban on all activity at every age grade, but the Dublin LGFA says they have received messages regarding mentors attempting to organise training sessions.

“Dublin LGFA has received a number of messages from worried members informing us that some club mentors are organising or trying to set up team training sessions,” a post on their Twitter account reads.

— DublinLGFA (@dublinladiesg) March 15, 2020

“Reminder – LGFA has suspended all activity at club, inter-county and educational levels until March 29 [inclusive].

This includes all games, training and team gatherings at all ages and at all grades. The LGFA player injury fund has suspended cover to members from the 12-29th of March.

“LGFA will continue to liaise with Government officials and review the situation between now and the end of the month, assessing the impact of these measures on our competitions.

“In the meantime, the Association is encouraging all members to continue to follow the guidelines which have been provided by the health authorities.”

